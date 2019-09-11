ELKTON — Sage Fox slapped down 18 kills as East Rockingham completed a season sweep of Spotswood for the first time in program history with a 25-17, 25-22, 25-13 non-district volleyball victory in Elkton on Tuesday.
Delanie Wigley dished out 30 assists for the Eagles (7-2) while Emma Wigley scooped up 21 digs. For the Trailblazers (3-2), who saw a three-match winning streak snapped with the loss, Cate Secrist had 26 digs while Ellie Roach added eight kills.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
Rappahannock County 3, Harrisonburg 0: Harrisonburg had its two-game winning streak snapped in a 25-9, 25-17, 25-20 sweep at the hands of non-district foe Rappahannock County at RCHS.
Maya Waid had 11 assists and five digs for the Blue Streaks (3-2) while Amelia Mitchell added five blocks and a trio of kills
Eastern Mennonite 3, North Cross 0: In Roanoke, Eastern Mennonite opened up Blue Ridge Conference play with a dominating 25-7, 25-7, 25-4 sweep of North Cross.
Karla Hostetter had 12 aces and 22 assists for the Flames (4-0, 1-0 BRC) while Adrienne Cline slapped down 13 kills and Sydney Litwiller added seven kills and four aces.
Fort Defiance 3, Waynesboro 0: Madison Painter had 29 assists, 15 digs and two aces as Fort Defiance won its eighth straight with a 25-17, 25-15, 25-17 non-district sweep of Waynesboro at WHS.
Leilani Goggin added 14 digs, nine kills and a pair of blocks for the Indians (8-1) while Kiersten Garber also chipped in with nine kills.
Stuarts Draft 3, Luray 2: Hadley May had 10 kills and Emily Link and Taylor Slaven combined for 15 assists as Stuarts Draft won its third straight with a 25-13, 25-18, 24-26, 12-25, 15-8 non-district win over Luray at SDHS.
Link also had a pair of aces for the Cougars (4-1) while Hailey Swink added five digs.
Rockbridge County 3, Parry McCluer 0: In Buena Vista, Jaydyn Clemmer had 15 kills and four aces and Krissy Whitesell added 34 assists and four more aces as Rockbridge County stayed unbeaten with a 25-15, 25-9, 25-8 sweep of Parry MCluer.
Aiyana Cooper added five kills and five blocks for the Wildcats (4-0) while Rachel Hines finished with four kills.
Boys Soccer
Miller School 1, Eastern Mennonite 0: Eastern Mennonite suffered its second loss of the season in a 1-0 shutout at the hands of Miller School in Virginia Independent Conference action in Charlottesville.
The Flames are now 4-2 on the year and 1-1 in the VIC.
College Volleyball
Eastern Mennonite 3, Hollins 1: In Roanoke, Wilson Memorial graduate Hannah Johnson sent a match-high 13 kills into the court as Eastern Mennonite picked up a 23-25, 25-14, 26-24, 25-13 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Hollins.
Carly Gingerich dished out 22 assists for the Royals (6-2, 1-0 ODAC) and Johnson added a team-high 18 digs. Broadway graduate Andrea Troyer notched nine kills and four blocks for EMU.
Field Hockey
Mary Washington 3, Bridgewater College 2: In Bridgewater, Mary Washington got a pair of fourth-quarter goals from Bella Urcia (47th minute) and Morgan MacCartney (60th) to rally for a 3-2 non-conference win over Bridgewater.
The Eagles (0-4) got goals from Jacqueline DiFulvio (eighth minute) and Georgia Howard (29th) in the loss.
— DN-R Sports Desk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.