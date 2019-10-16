NORFOLK — Rachel Gaston slapped down 16 kills but Bridgewater suffered a surprising 23-25, 24-26, 21-25, 23-25 loss at the hands of Virginia Wesleyan in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action in Norfolk Wednesday.
Hope Jennings added 16 kills for the Eagles in the loss.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Men’s Soccer
Ferrum 1, Eastern Mennonite 0: It was a back-and-forth affair, but Eastern Mennonite fell short 1-0 to Ferrum in an Old Dominion Athletic Confidence match in Harrisonburg.
Ahmed Zaatar finished with nine saves for the Royals (5-10, 0-4 ODAC) in the loss.
Women’s Soccer
Bridgewater 2, Shenandoah 1 (OT): Catherine Haufe scored with just 41 seconds remaining in the first overtime period to lift Bridgewater to a thrilling 2-1 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory over Shenandoah at home.
Hanna Randolph also scored for the Eagles (7-5-2, 3-2 ODAC) while Sydney Davis had four saves.
