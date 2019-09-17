MADISON — Sage Fox had 13 kills and 18 digs as East Rockingham made a statement with a 25-18, 25-23, 25-19 sweep of previously unbeaten Madison County in a battle of the top two teams in the Bull Run District on Tuesday at MCHS.
Delanie Wigley dished out 27 assists for the Eagles (9-2, 2-0 Bull Run) while her sister, Emma, led the way defensively with 19 digs and Erika Hess added nine kills.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
Fort Defiance 3, Broadway 0: Madison Painter handed out 26 assists, had eight digs and served up a pair of aces as Fort Defiance earned a 25-19, 25-10, 25-17 non-district sweep of Broadway at BHS.
Leilani Goggin added 10 kills and seven digs for the Indians (10-2), Maggie Trainum and Maddie Reeser combined for 15 kills and Ellie Cook finished with 14 digs.
For the Gobblers (2-9), Hannah Beck had 23 digs and six kills and Ellie Witmer and Kylie Morris chipped in with five kills apiece.
Wilson Memorial 3, Spotswood 0: In Fishersville, Paris Hutchinson had 13 kills, 11 assists and four aces and Olivia Bower had 20 assists and five kills as Wilson Memorial stayed unbeaten with a 25-7, 25-10, 25-17 non-district sweep of Spotswood.
Cassidy Davis added nine digs and seven kills for the Green Hornets (7-0) while Laura Kate Major finished with 12 digs and Carlee Hatfield added seven kills.
For the Trailblazers (3-4), who have now lost three in a row, Bria Berriochoa had 25 digs and Ellie Roach finished with five kills.
Riverheads 3, Harrisonburg 0: Riverheads remained unbeaten as Dayton Moore dished out 28 assists and had eight digs in a 25-18, 25-12, 25-13 sweep of non-district opponent Harrisonburg at HHS.
Also leading the way for the Gladiators (6-0) was Abbey Eavers with 11 kills, seven digs, three aces and a trio of blocks and Sydney Phillips with 10 kills, 10 digs and four aces.
Maya Waid had 10 assists and eight digs in the loss for the Blue Streaks (4-4).
Eastern Mennonite 3, Carlisle 0: Adrienne Cline slapped down 19 kills, scooped up nine digs and served up four aces as Eastern Mennonite remained unbeaten with a 25-7, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of Carlisle in Blue Ridge Conference action in Harrisonburg.
Karla Hostetter added 23 assists for the Flames (7-0, 2-0 Blue Ridge) while senior libero Abby Stapleton finished with 10 digs and a trio of aces.
Boys Soccer
Blue Ridge School 2, Eastern Mennonite 1: In Harrisonburg, Aaron Moyer scored a goal but it wasn't enough as Eastern Mennonite fell 2-1 to Blue Ridge School.
The Flames are now 4-3-1 on the year.
College Volleyball
James Madison 3, Virginia Commonwealth 1: Sophia Davis had 14 kills and six blocks and Sarah Martin dished out 39 assists as James Madison defeated Virginia Commonwealth 25-12, 25-15, 22-25, 25-11 in Harrisonburg.
Briley Brind’Amour added 11 kills and seven digs for the Dukes (6-4) and M’Kaela White had 10 kills while Savannah Marshall was strong defensively with a team-high 23 digs.
