RADFORD — If you asked Matthew Johnson about his golf game a few months ago, he said he would have told you he was focused on improving it and had a lot of work to do.
The East Rockingham junior just moved to the school in 2018 and has only played the sport a little over a year, he said, but has improved at a rapid pace in his first full season.
“I’ve seen a lot of improvement,” Johnson said. “If you don’t look at the score today, I feel like I’ve improved so much since the beginning of the year. It’s been crazy to see.”
Johnson shot a 30-over 102 on Monday to finish tied for 49th at the Virginia High School League Class 2 state golf championship at the Pete Dye River Course of Virginia Tech.
The first-year golfer quickly put himself on a long list of successful golfers that have come through the Eagles program in recent seasons with East Rockingham finishing as the Group 2A state runner-up in 2015 and as third-place finalist in 2014 and 2016.
“It’s been tremendous,” Eagles coach Will Gheen said of Johnson’s improvement throughout the season. “For a kid that you don’t really know much about, to see him sort of progress throughout the year and make it to the state tournament, that’s special.”
It was a rough day overall for a majority of the area golfers at the state tournament, though.
Staunton’s Mason Wyatt did manage to finish tied for first with an even 72, but lost on the first playoff hole to King William’s Taylor Hubbard. The Storm (381) finished seventh as a team and Strasburg (387) finished eighth. Stuarts Draft’s Ryan Riley (91) and Mark Rodgers (92) finished tied for 29th and 31st, respectively, as individuals.
“The course is a difficult course,” Gheen said. “That was pretty apparent. It’s just a different style than we are used to playing. I thought we had a pretty solid practice round, but we just couldn’t quite find the right swing at times today. He caught a couple of unfortunate breaks on the front nine that set him back a little bit there early on.”
It was a frustrating day for Johnson, who said he came in with high expectations.
He said what bothered him the most wasn’t that his score wasn’t as strong as it has been consistently in recent weeks, but that it was the little things causing issues.
“My chipping was pretty good, but some of the rough parts came down to me just hitting it out of bounds off the tee box,” Johnson said. “It was definitely frustrating. It was annoying to see that I shot 15 over what my practice score was. That bothered me.”
Although it was a forgettable day and one of the worst scores of the season for Johnson, it was still an overall positive experience for the ERHS junior, Gheen said.
“I’m proud of him,” Gheen said. “He kept his composure throughout the entire round, which is tough for a high school kid to do when they’re not playing the way they think they should. He finished the back nine strong, so I was proud of him for that.”
Reaching the state tournament is no easy feat and Johnson was one of just two city/county golfers that earned that honor with Harrisonburg senior Jane Thompson set to play in the VHSL girls open championship on Oct. 28 at Heritage Oaks.
Gheen said Johnson can take lessons away from Monday’s showing and use them to improve his overall game throughout the summer with a return trip in mind for 2020.
“It wasn’t the result we wanted, but I think it gives him a glimpse of where he needs to get his game to if he wants to compete at that high of a level,” Gheen said. “He’s got the raw ability and the natural tools and all of that stuff to do well. He’s already talking about going to the course tomorrow and working on some stuff. As a coach, you want to see that kid that doesn’t quit after a back round. It kind of lit that fire to keep him going.”
Although he reached the state tournament this season in his first year playing with the East Rock program, Johnson made it clear that he’s still got a lot of work to do.
The Eagles’ junior said he wasn’t satisfied with the way his first season wrapped up on Monday and is now focused on accomplishing even more next year as a senior.
“It gives me a lot of motivation to get back to the state tournament next year, Johnson said. “I know that I can get there and shoot a way better score than I did today.”
