HARRISONBURG — East Rockingham junior Matthew Johnson shot an 89 to finish tied for fourth at the Region 2B golf tournament on Tuesday at Heritage Oaks Golf Course.
Strasburg (370) won the team event, edging Staunton (375), Stuarts Draft (396) and Stonewall Jackson (405). The Rams and Storm both advance to next week’s Virginia High School League Class 2 state tournament at Virginia Tech as a team.
Johnson, meanwhile, joins Draft’s Mark Rodgers and Ryan Riley as individuals to qualify for next week’s state tournament. ERHS junior Abbi Green finished with a 99 for the day.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
Broadway 3, Turner Ashby 0: Ellie Witmer and Hannah Phares slapped down 10 kills apiece as Broadway continued its recent hot streak with a 25-23, 25-15, 25-13 sweep of Turner Ashby in Valley District action at BHS.
Chloe Copenhaver dished out 28 assists for the Gobblers (6-12, 3-3 Valley) while Kylie Morris had four aces and 18 digs and MacCala Emswiler had a trio of blocks.
For the Knights (5-16, 2-4 Valley), Chloe Cave had 13 digs and Alyssa Swartley finished with five kills and three blocks.
Spotswood 3, Harrisonburg 2: Ellie Roach had 19 kills and four aces as Spotswood edged Harrisonburg 25-12, 23-25, 25-16, 23-25, 15-13 in Valley District action at HHS.
Cate Secrist added 37 digs for the Trailblazers (7-7, 4-2 Valley) while Gabby Atwell had 22 assists and Madison Burke finished with seven kills.
East Rockingham 3, Luray 0: Sage Fox had 17 kills and 12 digs and Delanie Wigley dished out 31 assists as East Rockingham cruised to a 25-20, 25-16, 25-22 sweep of Luray in Bull Run District action at LHS.
Emma Wigley added 17 digs for the Eagles (15-2, 8-0 Bull Run) while Kayla Rhodes had 10 kills.
Eastern Mennonite 3, New Covenant 0: In Lynchburg, Adrienne Cline had 17 kills and 14 digs as Eastern Mennonite stayed unbeaten with a 27-25, 25-19, 25-21 Blue Ridge Conference sweep of New Covenant.
Abby Stapleton added 15 digs and a trio of aces for the Flames (15-0, 8-0 BRC) while Karla Hostetter finished with 24 assists and 11 digs.
Blue Ridge Christian 3, Tandem Friends 0: Emma Goehner had 23 digs, but Blue Ridge Christian suffered a 25-23, 25-20, 28-26 sweep at the hands of Tandem Friends in Charlottesville.
Lizzie Mumbert added six kills, six digs and four aces for the Bears (10-6) while Jill Cook had 13 assists.
Men’s Soccer
Villanova 1, James Madison 0: James Madison played a man down for nearly 35 minutes after a red card to Lewis Long IV and fell to Villanova 1-0 in non-conference action in Villanova, Pa., to snap a streak of nine straight contests without a loss for the Dukes.
Evan Vare scored with less than two minutes left in the first half to give the Wildcats the only goal of the game as JMU fell to 8-3-1. Manuel Ferriol led JMU with seven shots and two on goal. TJ Bush had four saves for the Dukes, who play Saturday at Delaware in a Colonial Athletic Association match.
