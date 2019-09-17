HARRISONBURG — An Elkton man accused of causing a 2018 crash that killed a passenger pleaded guilty Monday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Thomas Wayne Calloway, 54, was charged with felony involuntary manslaughter in the death of Gregory Keith Hensley, 60, of Elkton.
However, as part of a plea deal, Calloway pleaded guilty to felony reckless driving resulting in a death.
Prosecutors say the charge was reduced because they couldn’t prove Calloway was intoxicated at the time of the crash.
As part of the deal, Judge T.J. Wilson sentenced Calloway to five years in prison with all but one year suspended.
Virginia State Police troopers say Calloway was driving a 1997 Ford Expedition north on East Point Road near Michael Lane at about 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 12, 2018. Gregory Hensley was riding in the front passenger seat and Eric Nicholas Hensley, 37, was in the back. Police haven’t said whether the passengers were related.
Troopers say Calloway’s SUV entered a curve, ran off the road to the right and struck an embankment before spinning back onto the road. Witnesses told police the SUV swerved multiple times before it crashed.
Calloway and Eric Hensley were ejected from the vehicle, and Gregory Hensley died at the scene.
Calloway and Eric Hensley were taken to Sentara RMH Medical Center. Calloway was then transported to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville, where he was treated and released.
Police say neither man was wearing a seat belt.
Unable to give a Breathalyzer test to Calloway, trooper A.R. Johnson obtained a search warrant for a blood sample at U.Va. Prosecutors say the trooper sent the sample to the Virginia Department of Forensics.
However, prosecutor say, the sample returned showing a BAC of .00.
They say the crash happened immediately after Calloway consumed alcohol, but the alcohol didn’t have time to metabolize, therefore showing no alcohol in his system.
Calloway was arrested on Feb. 17, 2018, and released on a $5,000 bond from Rockingham County Jail.
He was taken into custody following his guilty plea.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.