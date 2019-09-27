ELKTON — A group of students from James Madison University casually batted around a volleyball on Thursday afternoon at the Elkton Area Community Center while they waited for their mentees to arrive.
The students are a part of the group Empowerment Three, which encompasses a number of programs including Overcoming Barriers. A program that’s been around for many years, Overcoming Barriers has students work with children and adults who have intellectual disabilities in a sports and life skill-centric environment, said Courtney Hannigan, a senior and aspiring special education teacher.
While most of the activities take place on the campus of JMU — and occur every day of the week — this was a special nine-week program based completely in the community of Elkton.
“We realize there was a need for it here in Elkton after school,” Hannigan said. This special program began two years ago, and a number of the mentors have been working with their counterparts that whole time.
Hannigan has been with Overcoming Barriers for almost two years, beginning the summer before her junior year. She received an email from the organization, and as an aspiring special education teacher, she thought it would be a great opportunity to get some hands-on experience as well as do some good for the community.
Each mentor and mentee work together on various sports, and because of the one-on-one setting, mentors are able to adapt different activities to meet the skill level of the student.
To kick off the nine-week program, students from the Elkton area worked with their mentors in stations, to get them acquainted to the different activities, which included basketball, soccer, volleyball, scooters, bowling and more.
Holly Lynch has been working with her mentee, a 7-year-old boy, for the past three semesters. She wants to be an occupational therapist.
“I wanted to see what it would be like in the real world,” Lynch said of why she joined the program.
But it’s seeing the progress and the confidence that has grown in her mentee over the years that’s the real reward.
“It’s the best hour of the week,” Hannigan said.
“It really is,” Lynch agreed.
