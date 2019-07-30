HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg Police Chief Eric English denied claims that his police officers have been asking people their immigration status.
On Saturday, Isabel Castillo, an organizer with Virginia Organizing, told people attending a meeting at Asbury United Methodist Church in downtown Harrisonburg that HPD officers have asked citizenship status.
“That’s not our policy,” English told the Daily News-Record on Monday. “We don’t ask people for their immigration status.”
Virginia Organizing, along with Friends United for Equity and Grassroots Organizing Coalition, hosted the meeting, which in part, called for area law enforcement and businesses to end their collaboration with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.
Calls to both groups were not returned Monday.
English said he has met with Castillo multiple times over the last few months and not once has she brought up the issue.
He challenged her to provide an example.
“I’d be more than happy to address it,” he said.
English also refuted a June 21 Facebook post that FUEGO made.
The post states: “Mr. English assured us that Harrisonburg Police Department is not going to participate in any ICE raids nor secure perimeters for these purposes.”
English said the post is misleading and that officers would work with ICE on a case-by-case basis.
English said officers wouldn’t assist ICE if agents were going after someone with a deportation order. However, if ICE was going to arrest someone on a warrant for a crime, such as assault, officers would help out.
During Saturday’s meeting, the groups continued to call for Rockingham County Sheriff Bryan Hutcheson to stop collaborating with ICE.
“We work with all of the federal agencies,” he said in response. “We serve the same mission. We work together for public safety.”
