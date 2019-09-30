BRIDGEWATER — Steve Enright is coming back to Bridgewater College.
After a one-year absence, Enright is returning as the head coach of the Eagles’ men’s basketball program, the school announced on Monday at a press conference.
"I am pleased to announce the hiring of Steve Enright as our next head coach to lead our men's basketball program, He brings good knowledge of the game from his various experiences and is an excellent recruiter who connects with his players," said BC athletic director Curt Kendall. "He understands the importance of retention of players and how that affects the success of our program. His knowledge of Bridgewater College and our campus will aid in his transition as our next head men's basketball coach."
Enright served as an assistant for Bridgewater from 2015-2018, but left after his third season with the Eagles to take an assistant coaching job at Virginia Military Institute.
While at VMI, Enright was responsible for coaching guard play where he helped develop Bubba Parham, a second-team All-Southern Conference pick.
In Enright's lone season in Lexington, the Keydets made a two-game improvement in the win column and won a game in the Southern Conference tournament for the first time since the 2002-03 season.
During his three-year stint at Bridgewater, Enright was very involved in the recruiting process with most of the upperclassmen on this year's squad being recruited by Enright. Seniors Chandler Murray, Davrion Grier and TJ Turner were part of the first recruiting class Enright helped bring to Bridgewater.
During his three-year stint with the Eagles, Enright worked with the guards while at and coached AJ Horde, the third-leading scorer in the ODAC during the 2017-18 season, along with Dimetri Chambers, the state and Old Dominion Athletic conference Rookie of the Year in 2017-18.
Enright, a Mount Ida College alum, also previously served on head coach Dan Hurley's staff at the University of Rhode Island where he was the assistant director of basketball operations. Enright’s other had coaching stints were at Pfeiffer University, Mount Ida College and Endicott College.
