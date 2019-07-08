HARRISONBURG — Sign up is now underway for another dairy risk management program authorized through the 2018 Farm Bill.
The Dairy Margin Coverage program replaces the Margin Protection Program and covers the producer when the margin between the all milk price and average feed price falls below an amount specified by the producer.
“I would encourage any dairy producer to consider it,” said Heather Trobaugh, county executive director of the Rockingham-Page Farm Service Agency office.
Virginia has lost 20% of its dairy farms since the beginning of 2017 due to changes in interstate and international trade as well as weather difficulties, said Eric Paulson, the executive secretary and treasurer of the Virginia Dairymen in a recent interview with the Daily News-Record.
“If [dairy producers] were milking for even part of this year and have gotten out of the dairy business, they can still sign up for the program if it makes sense for them,” Trobaugh said.
Repayment elections are due by Sept. 20.
Call the Farm Service Agency office at (540) 433-9126 for more info.
— Ian Munro
