As 70-year-old Jess Knighton recovers physically and emotionally from a camper fire that claimed his longtime girlfriend, his friends and family are stepping up to help him out financially.
His sister, Patti Meadows, along with her husband, Don Meadows, organized a donation drive for her brother.
“He lost everything … everything in the camper,” Patti Meadows said. “That’s what they lived in. Nothing could be salvaged.”
According to a Virginia State Police press release, his girlfriend, Jennifer L. Charles, 59, was found dead in an RV that caught fire in a campground in the 1100 block of Eastside Highway, which is U.S. 340.
The campground is located between Crimora and Dooms.
Firefighters were called to the scene at 10:20 a.m. on Oct. 16. Knighton, who was in the 2008 Newmar RV, managed to escape before it was destroyed.
Charles’ remains were recovered from the RV and transported to the Office of the Medical Examiner in Roanoke for examination, autopsy and positive identification.
Police do not believe the fire was suspicious, though the investigation into its cause is ongoing.
Knighton was originally from the Elkton area, and the Meadows, who serve as pastors of Faith Alive Fellowship in Elkton, still live in the area.
The Meadows say Knighton plans on moving back to the Elkton area but needs help getting back on his feet.
They say all he has left is two vehicles and the keys burned up in the fire.
“He had to get keys remade for two cars at $400 each,” Patti Meadows said. “Things cost money to get going again.”
Donations can be made at the Elkton Area Community Center’s lobby. Cards and financial donations can be at the front desk.
A list of needed items and clothing sizes can also be found at the front desk.
Some of the items needed include an electric shaver and supplies, a battery alarm clock, belts, snow boots, sweatpants and sweatshirts, gas cards and grocery cards.
The family is also requesting someone contribute a membership to the community center, which will help Knighton with his physical recovery and to reconnect with friends.
