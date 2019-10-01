Team;Record:Prv.
1. North Dakota State (153);4-0;1
2. James Madison (4);4-1;2
3. South Dakota State;3-1;3
4. UC Davis;2-3;4
5. Weber State;2-2;6
6. Kennesaw State;4-1;7
7. Montana State;4-1;8
8. Villanova;5-0;18
9. Northern Iowa;2-2;9
10. Towson;3-2;5
11. Jacksonville State;3-2;10
12. Nicholls State;2-2;13
12. Maine;2-3;12
14. Illinois State;3-1;15
15. Central Arkansas;3-1;14
16. Furman;3-2;17
17. North Carolina A&T;3-1;16
18. Montana;4-1;19
19. Southeastern Louisiana;3-1;21
20. Delaware;3-2;20
21. Eastern Washington;2-3;11
22. Youngstown State;4-0;24
23. Southeast Missouri State;2-2;23
24. Elon;2-3;22
25. The Citadel;2-3;25
Others Receiving Votes: Princeton, Stony Brook, South Carolina State, Dartmouth, Indiana State, North Dakota, Sam Houston State, Yale, Idaho, Wofford, Sacramento State, Southern Illinois, Houston Baptist, Duquesne, Northern Arizona, Eastern Kentucky, Central Connecticut State, Lamar, Idaho State, Alcorn State.
