Team;Record:Prv.
1. North Dakota State;7-0;1
2. James Madison;7-1;2
3. South Dakota State;6-1;3
4. Weber State;5-2;4
5. Villanova;6-1;7
6. Kennesaw State;6-1;6
7. Sacramento State;5-2;15
8. Illinois State;5-2;11
9. Montana State;5-2;12
10. Montana;5-2;5
11. UNI;4-3;14
12. Central Arkansas;5-2;13
13. Princeton;5-0;17
14. Furman;4-3;8
15. Nicholls;4-3;9
16. Towson;4-3;18
17. Dartmouth;5-0;21
18. North Carolina A&T;4-2;10
19. Delaware;4-3;24
20. Florida A&M;6-1;NR
21. Sam Houston State;5-3;NR
22. UC Davis;4-4;23
23. Central Connecticut State;6-1;25
24. Southeast Missouri State;4-3;NR
25. Jacksonville State;5-3;16
Also receiving votes: UT Martin, Wofford, UIW, Stony Brook, Alcorn State, New Hampshire, Austin Peay, Citadel, Alany, Elon, Youngstown State, Eastern Washington, Southeastern Louisiana, Yale, Monmouth, South Carolina State, Portland State, Bethune-Cookman, Harvard, Chattanooga, North Dakota, Campbell, Southern Illinois, Duquesne, Eastern Kentucky.
