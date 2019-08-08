HARRISONBURG – There’s a reason NFL scouts keep showing up at Bridgeforth Stadium.
On Thursday, a representative from the Minnesota Vikings came to evaluate James Madison players. In addition, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Kansas City and Philadelphia had already stopped by through the first five practices.
The Dukes have multiple upperclassmen – defensive ends Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka, linebackers Dimitri Holloway and Landan Word, cornerback Rashad Robinson and wide receiver Riley Stapleton – with pro potential.
“I hope it happens,” Carter said of a possible NFL future this past Friday. “I pray it happens and it’s something I’ve worked toward since I was six years old.”
DraftScout.com lists Carter as the 27th best defensive end prospect in the country and the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl tabbed him one of three defensive ends nationally to watch this season.
Robinson, who the Vikings scout was taking a close look at during JMU’s individual drills on Thursday, is considered the 68th best cornerback prospect by DraftScout.com.
Currently, there are 11 former Dukes in NFL training camps, and tonight a few will square off when Cleveland hosts Washington in the first week of the preseason. Ex-JMU standouts Jimmy Moreland and Andrew Ankrah are with the Redskins and former receiver Ishmael Hyman is with the Browns.
*****
- Through six practices, mostly the same players have worked with the first- and second-team units. Below is how the groups have typically looked through Thursday:
First Offense: QB Ben DiNucci, RB Percy Agyei-Obese or Jawon Hamilton, WR Kyndel Dean and Riley Stapleton or Brandon Polk, SLOT Jake Brown, TE Dylan Stapleton or Drew Painter, LT Raymond Gillespie, LG Truvell Wilson, C Mac Patrick, RG Jahee Jackson, RT Liam Fornadel
Second Offense: QB Cole Johnson, RB Solomon Vanhorse or Austin Douglas, WR Polk and Daniel Adu or Davis Patterson, SLOT Devin Ravenel, TE Nick Carlton, LT Henry Schroder, LG Tanner Morris, C J.T. Timming, RG Nick Kidwell, RT Joe Fishpaw
First Defense: DE Ron’Dell Carter and John Daka, DT Mike Greene and Adeeb Atariwa, LB Landan Word and Dimitri Holloway or Mike Cobbs, SPUR Wayne Davis, S D’Angelo Amos and Adam Smith, CB Rashad Robinson and Charles Tutt or Wesley McCormick
Second Defense: DE Isaac Ukwu and Bryce Maginley, DT Garrett Groulx and Tony Thurston, LB Tabb Patrick and Kelvin Azanama or Diamonte Tucker-Dorsey, SPUR Sam Kidd, S MJ Hampton and Chris Chukwuneke or Que Reid, CB Willie Drew and Taurus Carroll
- The hybrid position Wayne Davis fills for JMU’s defense is called a SPUR, Dukes coach Curt Cignetti said earlier this week. Most teams have a nickname for that role and JMU is calling it a SPUR.
- Quarterback Gage Moloney (hamstring) and linebacker Mateo Jackson (wrist) were still not practicing on Thursday, and tight ends Clayton Cheatham and Hunter Bullock weren’t participating in drills either. Left guard Zaire Bethea was limited as well. Cignetti didn’t speak to reporters on Thursday, so an update on Bethea, Bullock and Cheatham will have to wait until Saturday.
- The next media availability comes Saturday when the Dukes will hold their first scrimmage of preseason camp.
