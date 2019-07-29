HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg firefighters continue investigate an early morning fire that severely damaged a Northeast neighborhood home and displaced three residents.
Chief Ian Bennett said it could take several days to pinpoint what sparked the blaze.
"There's so much damage," he said. "They're digging through it."
Firefighters responded to the home in the 500 block of Kelley Street at about 5:15 a.m.
A police officer on routine patrol noticed the blaze.
When firefighters arrived, they entered the home to battle the flames, but had to back out as part of the roof collapsed.
Firefighters marked the fire under control at 6:07 a.m.
As of Monday, a damage estimate hasn't been determined.
Bennett said the home’s three occupants, who were renters, are staying with friends.
Rockingham County Fire and Rescue, Harrisonburg Rescue Squad and the Harrisonburg Police Department assisted firefighters.