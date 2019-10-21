HARRISONBURG — Adrienne Cline slapped down 22 kills and scooped up 14 digs as Eastern Mennonite capped off a perfect regular season with a 25-16, 19-25, 25-22, 25-16 non-conference volleyball win over Broadway on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
Karla Hostettter added 39 assists, 13 digs and a trio of aces for the Flames (18-0) while Sydney Litwiller finished with 10 kills and a pair of blocks.
For the Gobblers (7-15), Chloe Copenhaver had 23 assists and four aces, Hannah Beck added 10 kills and MacCala Emswiler finished with 21 digs.
In other local sports over the weekend:
College Volleyball
James Madison 3, Hofstra 0: Briley Brind’Amour put down nine kills and Danielle Nathan, M’kaela White and Sophia Davis added seven each as James Madison cruised to a 25-19, 25-18, 25-17 sweep of Hofstra in Colonial Athletic Association action in Harrisonburg.
Savannah Marshall added 10 digs for the Dukes (12-6, 6-2 CAA) in the win.
Bridgewater 3, Randolph 0: Sarah Kerns had nine digs and Taylor McNeely finished with 18 assists as Bridgewater College picked up a 25-20, 25-9, 25-19 road sweep of Randolph in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action.
Hope Jennings added four aces for the Eagles (19-5, 10-0 ODAC) in the win.
Guilford 3, Eastern Mennonite 2: In Lynchburg, Meredith Stinnette slapped down a career-high 17 kills, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 26-24, 25-17, 21-25, 20-25, 15-12 Old Domion Athletic Conference loss at the hands of Guilford.
Wilson Memorial alum Hannah Johnson added 12 kills and 19 digs for the Royals (11-11, 4-7 ODAC) while East Rockingham graduate Tori Wigley had 44 assists.
Field Hockey
Duke 2, James Madison 0: Kyler Zampiello had a pair of saves, but James Madison suffered a 2-0 non-conference loss to Duke in Harrisonburg on Sunday.
The Dukes are now 6-9 on the season.
Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Anna Ghally had seven saves, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 3-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss to Lynchburg on the road.
The Royals are now 5-9 overall and 1-3 in ODAC play.
Men’s Soccer
UNC Wilmington 1, James Madison 0: In Harrisonburg, James Madison suffered its first Colonial Athletic Association loss in a 1-0 overtime defeat to UNC Wilmington.
TJ Bush made one saves for the Dukes (9-5-1, 4-1-1 CAA) in the loss.
Bridgewater 4, Roanoke 1: Thomas White and Luke Stubbs combined for three goals during a seven-minute stretch as Bridgewater stunned Roanoke College 4-1 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action at home Saturday.
Sam Franklin also added a goal for the Eagles (4-9-1, 2-3 ODAC).
Lynchburg 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Leiyan Kariuki scored late, but Eastern Mennonite fell 3-1 to Lynchburg in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference match on the road Saturday.
Ahmed Zaatar had 12 saves for the Royals (5-11, 0-5 ODAC) in the loss.
Women’s Soccer
Bridgewater 2, Randolph 0: Catherine Haufe scored twice as Bridgewater cruised past Randolph 2-0 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action at home.
Ana Elson assisted on both goals for the Eagles (8-5-2, 4-2 ODAC).
Eastern Mennonite 0, Ferrum 0: In Harrisonburg, Eastern Mennonite battled to a 0-0 draw with Ferrum in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action on Saturday.
Former EMHS goalkeeper Leah Wenger led he Royals (9-3-1, 3-2-1 ODAC) with seven saves.
