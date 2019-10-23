HARRISONBURG — Adrienne Cline slapped down 18 kills and had seven aces as top-seeded Eastern Mennonite cruised to a 25-9, 25-18, 25-9 sweep of eighth-seeded Miller School in the opening round of the Blue Ridge Conference volleyball tournament on Tuesday in Harrisonburg.
Karla Hostetter dished out 29 assists and had four digs for the unbeaten and defending BRC champion Flames while Sydney Litwiller had six kills, two blocks and a pair of aces and Abby Stapleton finished with 13 digs.
Prior to the contest, EMHS junior Adrienne Cline was honored as the American Volleyball Coaches Association’s Player of the Week for the state of Virginia.
The Flames (19-0) will host fourth-seeded Holy Cross — a three-set winner over Virginia Episcopal — on Thursday in the conference semifinals at EMHS.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
Broadway 3, Spotswood 0: Hannah Beck had 19 digs, three aces and a trio of blocks as Broadway completed a season sweep of Valley District foe Spotswood with a 25-16, 25-21, 25-20 sweep at BHS.
Also chipping in for the Gobblers was Hannah Phares and Kylie Morris with seven kills apiece and Chloe Copenhaver with 24 assists and a trio of aces.
Broadway (8-15, 5-5 Valley) is the No. 4 seed in the upcoming Valley District tournament and will travel to No. 3 Waynesboro on Thursday for a quarterfinal match.
The Trailblazers were led by Ellie Roach with 12 kills, Cate Secrist with 26 digs and Gabby Atwell with nine assists. Spotswood (9-11, 6-4 Valley) is the No. 2 seed for the district tournament and will host Rockingham County rival and fifth-seeded Turner Ashby in a quarterfinal match Thursday in Penn Laird.
Waynesboro 3, Turner Ashby 0: Jada Keene had 17 kills and 18 digs as Waynesboro cruised to a 25-10, 25-16, 26-22 Valley District sweep of Turner Ashby at WHS.
Cierra Bruce led the Little Giants with 27 assists and 13 digs while Paige Smith added 13 digs. Waynesboro (8-12, 6-4 Valley) will serve as the No. 3 seed in the district tournament and will host fourth-seeded Broadway in a quarterfinal match on Thursday.
The Knights (5-20, 2-10 Valley), who will be the fifth seed in the district tournament and travel to second-seeded Spotswood, were led by Alyssa Swartley’s five kills and Delanie Propst’s 20 digs.
Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0: Jaydyn Clemmer had nine kills, four aces and eight digs as Rockbridge County capped a perfect season in Valley District play with a 25-13, 25-20, 25-23 sweep of Harrisonburg at HHS.
Graceon Armstrong added 15 kills and a trio of blocks for the Wildcats (22-4, 10-0 Valley) while McKenzie Hines had 15 digs and Courtney Towle had eight assists.
For the Blue Streaks (5-15, 1-9 Valley), Amelia Mitchell had eight kills and three blocks, Sydney Plowman added 11 digs and Maya Waid finished with 14 assists.
Both teams will meet again Tuesday in the district semifinals with Rockbridge earning a first-round bye as the top seed and Harrisonburg being guaranteed a semifinal appearance because of being the only Class 5 school in the district.
East Rockingham 3, Stonewall Jackson 0: In Quicksburg, Sage Fox slapped down 15 kills and had nine digs as East Rockingham cruised to a 26-17, 25-14, 25-21 sweep of Harrisonburg in Bull Run District action.
Sarah Smith led the Eagles (18-3, 11-1 Bull Run) with 21 assists while Emma Wigley finished with 10 digs.
Fort Defiance 3, Buffalo Gap 0: Madison Painter had 32 assists, 18 digs, 10 kills and four aces as Fort Defiance swept Buffalo Gap25-17, 25-19, 25-11 in Shenandoah District action in Don Landes Gymnasium.
Kiersten Garber added 12 kills and eight aces for the Indians (18-2, 7-0 Shenandoah) while Jordan Schulz and Ellie Cooke combined for 21 digs and Leilani Goggin had 10 kills.
For the Bison (8-12, 1-6 Shenandoah), Amaya Lucas had five kills, Brittany Mongold added three, Leah Sherrill finished with 24 assists and Emma Kate Maxwell added 13 assists.
College Volleyball
Washington and Lee 3, Eastern Mennonite 0: Wilson Memorial alum Hannah Johnson had nine kills, but Eastern Mennonite suffered a 25-18, 25-14, 25-19 Old Dominion Athletic Conference sweep at the hands of Washington and Lee in Harrisonburg.
Meredith Stinnette added eight kills for the Royals (11-12, 4-8 ODAC) while Amy Goodman finished with seven.
Men’s Soccer
James Madison 1, Penn State 1: Thomas Judge scored a first-half goal off an assist from Manuel Ferriol as James Madison battled to a 1-1 road draw with non-conference opponent Penn State.
T.J. Bush led the Dukes (9-5-2) with seven saves.
East Rock’s Green Qualifies For State
HARRISONBURG — East Rockingham junior Abbi Green shot a 47 at the Virginia High School League’s girls qualifier at Heritage Oaks Golf Course to qualify for the girls open championship later this month.
Green finished third at Tuesday’s meet, joining Wilson Memorial’s Madison Flint as an individual qualifier. Green defeated Waynesboro’s Riley hamp in a playoff hole.
Joining Green at the girls open championship will be Harrisonburg senior Jane Thompson, who has won Valley District Golfer of the Year in back-to-back seasons.
SHS Grad Jackson Named ODAC Athlete of the Week
FOREST — Former Spotswood standout and current Bridgewater senior English Jackson was named the Old Dominion Athletic Conference Athlete of the Week for the second time this season, the league announced Tuesday.
Jackson placed first out of 259 athletes in the 6k race at the Gettysburg Invitational with a time of 22:42.1. Jackson’s time was 12 seconds faster than the second-place finisher.
JMU-Towson To Air On MASN2
HARRISONBURG — Due to programming with the Washington Nationals playing in the World Series, James Madison football’s home game against Towson on Saturday will now be broadcast on MASN2.
The game will also be televised on SNY and streamed for free on MadiZONE.
