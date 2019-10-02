HARRISONBURG — Adrienne Cline had 18 kills and served up five aces as Eastern Mennonite remained unbeaten with a 25-13, 25-7, 25-21 sweep of Holy Cross in Blue Ridge Conference volleyball action in Harrisonburg on Tuesday.
Karla Hostetter dished out 27 assists and had six digs for the Flames (13-0, 7-0 Blue Ridge) while sophomore Sydney Litwiller finished with 10 kills and four aces.
In other local sports Tuesday:
Prep Volleyball
East Rockingham 3, Clarke County 0: In Elkton, East Rockingham continued its hot start in Bull Run District play with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-17 sweep of Clarke County.
Sage Fox led the Eagles (13-2, 6-0 Bull Run) with 13 kills and seven digs, Kayla Rhodes added nine kills, Delanie Wigley dished out 24 assists and Emma Wigley had nine digs.
Rockbridge County 3, Broadway 1: Jaydyn Clemmer had 22 kills and 12 digs as Rockbridge County defeated Broadway 24-26, 25-21, 25-12, 25-8 in Valley District action in Lexington.
Krissy Whitesell had 39 assists and a pair of aces for the Wildcats (14-1, 4-0 Valley) while Graceon Armstrong had 16 kills and 14 digs and Aiyana Cooper added four kills and four blocks.
For the Gobblers (3-12, 1-3 Valley), Ellie Witmer had seven kills, Hannah Phares added six and Hannah Beck finished with 18 digs.
Waynesboro 3, Harrisonburg 0: Jada Keene put down 19 kills and scooped up 19 digs as Waynesboro swept Harrisonburg 25-9, 26-24, 25-9 in Valley District action at HHS.
Cierra Bruce added 23 assists and 12 digs for the Little Giants (4-9, 2-2 Valley) while Ryleigh Wood and Paige Smith combined for 35 digs on the evening.
Fort Defiance 3, Riverheads 1: In Greenville, Madison Painter dished out 45 assists and had 22 digs as Fort Defiance handed Riverheads its first loss with a 25-22, 19-25, 25-19, 25-19 Shenandoah District win.
Leilani Goggin had 19 kills and 14 digs for the Indians (13-2, 2-0 Shenandoah) while Kiersten Garber had 16 kills and Lindsay Atkins had a match-high 24 digs.
Wilson Memorial 3, Stuarts Draft 0: In Fishersville, Paris Hutchinson had seven kills, six aces, 13 assists and eight digs as Wilson Memorial stayed unbeaten and opened up Shenandoah District play with a 25-8, 25-17, 25-18 sweep of Stuarts Draft.
Leading the way for the Green Hornets was Laura Kate Major with 14 digs, Carrie Garvey with seven digs and Allison Sykes with five aces and eight digs.
Also chipping in for WMHS (10-0, 1-0 Shenandoah) was Olivia Bower with 14 assists and Cassidy Davis with 10 kills and 14 digs.
Field Hockey
Eastern Mennonite 5, Sweet Briar 0: Skylar Hedgepeth scored twice as Eastern Mennonite ran away with a 5-0 non-conference win over Sweet Briar in Harrisonburg.
Rachel Breslin, Bri Miller and Cassie Sumpolec also added goals for the Royals (4-5).
Thompson Qualifies For Girls State Open
HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg senior Jane Thompson shot a 77 to finish fourth overall at the Region 5D golf tournament at Heritage Oaks Golf Course.
With the finish, Thompson has elected to play in the Virginia High School League Girls State Open on Oct. 28.
Albemarle (317) won the regional team title while Stafford (326) was second.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.