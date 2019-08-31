HARRISONBURG — Two food trucks are representing Harrisonburg this weekend at the fifth annual Virginia Food Truck Battle and Beer Competition.
Paella Perfecta and Urgie’s Cheesesteaks are bringing dishes to Fishersville on Sunday to battle it out for best food truck in the state. The competition serves as the largest yearly fundraiser for The MaDee Project, a local nonprofit providing financial support for families of pediatric cancer patients.
The MaDee Project was created in memory of MaDee Boxler who died of Hodgkin’s lymphoma nearly 10 years ago. Boxler’s sister, Abby Arey, helps direct the organization and arrange community events to provide the same level of assistance her family received during Boxler’s illness.
“The whole time she was sick our community really did a lot to support our family. They had fundraisers for us, they made donations for us... we had a huge, huge support system,” Arey said. “After MaDee passed away, it was really important to us to do something to give back to our community while also kind of honoring her and helping her memory to live on.”
The Augusta Expo fairgrounds will feature performances from three local bands, five dessert trucks, six breweries, one vineyard and a cider place. Kids can explore the children’s area complete with entertainment such as magic shows and rock climbing.
Steven Urglavitch, owner of Urgie’s Cheesesteaks, said the festival is a great way to show support while exploring the diverse flavors across Virginia.
“I’m looking forward to trying so many of these other offerings that are going to be there as well. It should be a lot of fun,” Urglavitch said. “It’s another community event, and anything we can do to help the community we serve is why we do these events.”
This is the first year Urgie’s Cheesesteaks is participating in the competition. Participants can order the hat trick cheesesteak or signature Philly special. The hat trick is made with American cheese, provolone cheese and the secret ingredient — cheese whiz. The Philly special is made with all three cheeses, vegetables, pepperoni, cherry peppers and custom hot sauce.
Margo McIntire, co-owner of Paella Perfecta, was first inspired to bring the foreign flavors to the Shenandoah Valley after living in Spain as an exchange student. When the McIntire family joined the food festival lineup in 2017, their signature paella dish took home first place.
“They make paella all over Spain, and they kind of have their regional differences. Our paella is definitely more in the traditional Valenciana style which is where paella really comes from in terms of where it started,” McIntire said.
All 18 participating eateries will compete for No. 1. The trucks will be divided into groups of six. VIP ticket holders will vote on their favorite truck per group, and the top truck from each will then be ranked by a panel of five judges.
Today is the last day to buy tickets at eventbrite.com for the event. VIP tickets cost $40 for admittance at 11:15 a.m. and food samplings from all six food trucks and breweries in their selected zone. General admission is $10 in advance and $15 the day of, and allows entry at 12:30 p.m. at which point ticket sales end. Beer lovers can spend $20 and receive a free tasting glass and 2 ounce tastings from all six competing to vote for the best beer.
