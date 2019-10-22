HARRISONBURG — A Rockingham County grand jury indicted a former third grade teacher at John Wayland Elementary School on Monday.
Michael Frederick Rice, 31, of Harrisonburg, is charged with felony unlawful recording of a minor, felony possession of child pornography and felony possession of child pornography as a second offense.
Following his indictment, Rice appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Judge Bruce Albertson scheduled a plea hearing for Dec. 5.
The investigation into Rice began in the beginning of June, when the school notified Rockingham County investigators of an incident that occurred at school during instructional hours.
Oskar Scheikl, superintendent of Rockingham County Public Schools, said the incident took place May 31 following the school’s field day event.
He said a student notified administrators of an incident. Scheikl said police were immediately called.
It’s unclear what the incident involved.
The school system placed Rice on administrative leave pending its investigation.
Scheikl said on Monday that the investigation concluded and Rice is no longer employed by the school system. Rice also surrendered his teaching license to the Virginia Board of Education.
Rice is free on bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
