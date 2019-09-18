HARRISONBURG — A former New York court security officer accused of soliciting what he thought was a 14-year-old girl pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Christopher Michael Alessandro, 27, of Croton-on-Hudson, New York, pleaded guilty to felony solicitation of a minor for sex via a computer.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced Alessandro to 15 years in prison with all but five years suspended.
Alessandro will also have to register as a sex offender.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alycia Eldridge said the investigation began on March 20, 2018, when Special Agent Chad Morris, an investigator with the Virginia State Police assigned to the Northern Virginia-Washington, D.C. Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, conducted an undercover online investigation using KIK, a chat application.
While posing as a 14-year-old girl, Morris received a message from a user named “Michael Lol.”
As the conversation progressed, Eldridge said, Alessandro sent the “girl” a picture of him in a law enforcement uniform.
The conversation continued over several weeks and culminated on April 4, 2018, with Alessandro sending the “girl” a lewd picture of himself.
Morris was based in Harrisonburg when the conversation took place.
Alessandro was arrested on May 7, 2018, in New York.
Police also charged him in New York with felony disseminating indecent materials to a minor and misdemeanor possessing an unregistered assault weapon.
According to the Armonk Daily Voice, he pleaded guilty in Westchester County in February and received a 324-day jail sentence.
Alessandro, who was free from the Rockingham County Jail on a $7,500 bond, was taken into custody following Tuesday’s hearing.
