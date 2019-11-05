A former doctor’s office employee accused of writing at least several dozen prescriptions for herself pleaded guilty Tuesday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Natasha Tashuana Harris, 31, pleaded guilty to six felony counts of obtaining drugs by fraud. She was initially charged with 30 counts, along with 10 felony counts of drug possession.
As part of a plea deal, Judge Bruce Albertson sentenced her to 12 years in prison with all but six months suspended.
Virginia State Police arrested Harris on Sept. 13, 2018.
Investigators say she forged prescriptions for Xanax — a brand-name tranquilizer commonly used to treat anxiety disorders — during a six-month period, from about April to September 2017, while working at Harrisonburg Family Practice.
After being terminated from the doctor’s office, she went to work for another Harrisonburg practice.
According to a magistrate’s bond report, Harris was employed by Rockingham Family Physicians at the time of the arrest.
Staff at the office said Harris was terminated following her arrest.
Harris, who was free on bond from the Rockingham County Jail, was taken into custody following her sentencing.
