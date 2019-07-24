HARRISONBURG — The former principal of Luray Middle School has filed a federal lawsuit in an attempt to get her job back.
Kelly M. Lawton filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in Harrisonburg on July 3, claiming the Page County School Board demoted her because she suffered from osteoarthritis and seropositive rheumatoid arthritis.
“[Lawton] was denied reasonable accommodations, discriminated against and retaliated against due to her serious health conditions, disabilities, use of leave under the Family Medical Leave Act and she was treated differently from male administrators in application of performance expectations, policies and procedures,” according to the lawsuit filed by attorney Timothy Cupp on Lawton’s behalf.
Calls to the School Board’s attorneys were not returned.
The 48-year-old, according to the lawsuit, started working for the school system in August 1996 as a teacher.
The lawsuit states she continuously received pay increases and promotions due to her good performance.
In 2008, the lawsuit states, she was diagnosed with her ailments.
As a result, the lawsuit states, she became an administrator because she knew she wouldn’t be able to perform the duties of a teacher.
In July 2009, she was named assistant principal at Luray Middle School and was promoted to principal in 2010.
In October 2017, Lawton was named Educator of the Year for the Virginia Middle School Association.
In the last few years, according to the lawsuit, Lawton had multiple surgeries and needed to take several days off through FMLA.
The lawsuit states that Donna Whitley-Smith, superintendent of Page County Public Schools, routinely voiced her displeasure with Lawton using FMLA days.
In April 2017, Lawton, with a doctor’s note, asked Whitley-Smith if she could have a position in the central office that would allow her flexible hours on days she has flare-ups.
The lawsuit says Whitley-Smith responded by saying: “I am not giving you a position at central office just because you are sick.”
On Nov. 13, 2017, Lawton was placed on a performance improvement plan when Whitley-Smith questioned her leadership abilities, according to the lawsuit.
In March 2018, the lawsuit states, she was told that she wasn’t successful on the plan and was demoted to a teacher.
“Due to the significant loss in income she would incur from the demotion, and the fact that she would ultimately be unable to perform the essential functions of the teaching job, plaintiff was constructively discharged from her job,” the lawsuit says.
Lawton is seeking reinstatement, back pay and undisclosed compensatory damages.
As of Tuesday, the School Board hadn’t filed a response to the lawsuit.
A trial date hasn’t been set.