BRIDGEWATER — Through it all, Tyler Bocock said he had a plan.
As a junior at Turner Ashby in 2009, Bocock decided to play in the Rockingham County Baseball League and joined the league’s perennial power at the time in Clover Hill.
The Bucks won three straight titles from 2009-2011 and after missing the 2013 season while playing in the Valley Baseball League and then the entire 2014 year with a broken wrist, he came back one more year and won another title with Clover Hill in 2015.
When family members Kevin and Brian Bocock, Andrew Armstrong and several other former teammates were playing at Bridgewater, Tyler Bocock said the thought of joining them was appealing, but he had also built trust with the Bucks.
“I had made this long-term plan a while back, dating back to when I asked [Bucks coach Chris Cofer] for my release to Bridgewater to play with my family,” Bocock said. “Ultimately, I kept my word that I would return to Clover Hill to play with my closest friends.”
Bocock did just that, winning two RCBL titles in 2017 and 2018 with the Reds and being named the league’s Most Valuable Player last season, but is now back with Clover Hill.
The move has not only paid off for the Bucks — they entered Friday with a 17-2 record and winners of eight straight — but also for Bocock for reasons outside of playing.
With his father, Mike, returning to the VBL this season as the coach of Woodstock, Tyler Bocock took the opportunity to join him as an assistant.
“For me, it’s been a good balance because my sanctuary is a baseball field,” Bocock said. “Every night, I’m right where I want to be. The schedule has worked kind of nicely to where when we are rained out or don’t play, there is a Clover Hill game. I don’t make every Bucks game, but there have been a solid amount.”
Bocock’s top priority, he said, is coaching the River Bandits and it’s something he said he has enjoyed after coaching and teaching at Sarasota High School in Florida last year.
Bocock and his wife, Michelle, are only in the area for the summer and he said the coaching job with Woodstock will help bolster his resume for future opportunities in the business, which is another long-term goal he has set.
“Woodstock has been fantastic to coach because of learning from coaches like Paul Ackerman, Charlie Shepard and Dad,” Bocock said. “Coaching the college-level players and just diving into the more intricate details of the game of baseball has been refreshing.”
When he’s not with Woodstock, he’s been a valuable tool for the Bucks this season.
He’s appeared in seven games and is second on the team with a .481 batting average that includes a double and two home runs.
Bocock has also made two pitching appearances and is 1-0 in seven innings tossed, giving up no runs on just two hits and a pair of walks while striking out seven.
“Other than Tyler Bocock being an absolute beast at the game of baseball, his leadership for the team and how he goes about his business stands out to me,” said Riverheads senior and James Madison commit Grant Painter, who is in his first season playing with Clover Hill. “He plays the game the right way.”
Cofer said where Bocock and the other veterans across the Bucks roster have had their biggest impact is helping younger players like Painter grow in their game.
“What a great asset when he's not away coaching in the Valley League,” Cofer said. “His baseball IQ is something that shows on the field each night he plays. He was a Buck when he was younger before going to Bridgewater, so it is great having him back.”
Bocock isn’t the only experienced player on Clover Hill’s roster this season.
Other long-tenured players include Drew Easter, Blake Sipe, Kevin Chandler, Nick Corbin and others, which Cofer said has played a key role in their success.
“We've been fortunate to keep the same core guys for a few years now,” Cofer said. “Chemistry and energy has been a big part of Clover Hill dating back to when I first started playing in the late 90s. It is great to see those traits carry on in the organization. Players understand their roles and depend on others to fulfill their roles. It is a beautiful thing to watch unfold each year.”
That willingness to sacrifice for wins is what makes the Bucks an attractive destination for players looking to come into the RCBL, Bocock said.
Clover Hill had some heated rivalry games in the past couple of years with Bocock on the Reds roster and he was often right in the middle of the lighthearted trash talk.
Despite that, it hasn’t had an impact on how he’s been accepted this year.
“My honest opinion is that there has been nothing but love because we all have the sam goal,” Bocock said. “Sure, on the field, it was a rivalry and the mentality was to beat your opponent. But once the lights cut off and baseballs go back in the bucket, guys from opposite teams go right back to being the best of friends, it’s what county league is all about.”
Bocock called the relationship with the Bucks a “fun and loose one,” but noted that the players know when to flip a switch and get serious as the game approaches.
That type of focus from his veteran players is what excited Cofer.
“We have a close group,” Cofer said “They get together between games and generally like being around each other. It seems like each guy treats their role on the team as a craft. There are lots of pieces that go into winning consistently and I'm fortunate enough to have a group that understands each part is very important.”
Bocock said he was scheming for the future when he originally left Clover Hill and now that he’s returned he said being around a team-first group of guys has made it worth it.
Now that his plan has come to fruition, with an added bonus of coaching in the VBL, he said there’s only one goal left before heading back to Florida in August.
“At the end of the day, when I look in the mirror, I am a competitor,” Bocock said. “I don’t care what game we are playing. Whether it be tic-tac-toe, wiffle ball, whatever. I’m here to win. Period.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.