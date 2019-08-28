HARRISONBURG — Former Turner Ashby and James Madison women’s basketball standout Nikki Newman was one of three additions to the Radford women’s basketball staff on Wednesday by Highlanders seventh-year head coach Mike McGuire.
Newman played in 147 games for the Dukes from 2009-2014, was a two-rime Colonial Athletic Association Defensive Player of the Year and helped guide JMU to three CAA tournament championships along with a trio of NCAA Tournament appearances.
With the Knights, Newman was a McDonald’s All-Amercan nominee in 2009 and helped guide TA to four-straight Valley District championships with over 1,000 career points and more than 900 career rebounds.
It is the first collegiate coaching gig of Newman's career.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Prep Volleyball
Fort Defiance 3, Waynesboro 0: Jordan Schulz scooped up 14 digs and served up five aces and Leilani Goggin had 14 kills as Fort Defiance cruised to a 25-16, 25-15, 25-12 sweep of former Valley District foe Waynesboro at FDHS.
Madison Painter dished out 31 assists for the Indians (0-1) while Maggie Trainum had eight kills.
Bridgewater No. 3 in ODAC Preseason Women’s Soccer Poll
FOREST — Lynchburg received 10 first-place votes to take the top spot, but Bridgewater College earned two first-place tallies of their own to finish just behind No. 2 Virginia Wesleyan with 146 points at the No. 3 spot in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason women’s soccer poll.
The Eagles are coming off their best season in program history as they went 15-4-2 and received their first-ever at-large big to the Division III NCAA Tournament.
Eastern Mennonite, which returns most of its starters off a team that went 6-8 in 2018, finished with 71 points and came in at No. 8.
Eagles No. 4, Royals No. 7 in Preseason Men’s Soccer Poll
FOREST — Defending champion Washington and Lee earned nine first-place votes and 138 points to claim the top spot in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference preseason men’s soccer poll, just ahead of No. 2 Lynchburg, which had 132 points.
Bridgewater College received one first-place vote and finished No. 4 with 115 points while Eastern Mennonite came in at No. 7 with 67 points.
