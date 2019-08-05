HARRISONBURG — Football is officially back in the Shenandoah Valley.
While Harrisonburg got things started a bit early by holding its first practice on Thursday — the first official day allowed by the Virginia High School League — the other four city/county teams will get their 2019 campaigns underway today.
Last year, three city/county teams qualified for the postseason with East Rockingham making a run to the Class 2 state semifinals while Spotswood and Harrisonburg each fell in the opening round of their respective regional tournaments.
This season, however, will bring an array of new faces into the mix with the Eagles losing 20 seniors from a year ago and former standouts such as Blue Streaks running back Marcus Robinson-Jenkins, Spotswood’s Brennan Brown and others all graduating.
Here’s what else to watch for with the four teams opening camp today:
Broadway
It’s a fresh start for Broadway this season with Danny Grogg taking over as the new head coach of the Gobblers this season after spending five years on the BHS staff as an assistant.
Grogg, who played football at Harrisonburg from 2005-2008 and then went on to play at Bridgewater College, has put an emphasis on renewing interest in the Broadway program this season and said it has paid off through offseason workouts.
While the Gobblers face some challenges in replacing key pieces from a team that went 4-6 a year ago, they also have some key returners as well.
One of the biggest storylines entering training camp is who will be the Broadway quarterback after losing Nick Lohr to graduation and at first glance, former wide receiver Caleb Williams is an intriguing option at the position.
Outside of that, the rest of the Gobblers offense as a whole has a lot of question marks with a number of key players at the skill positions graduating last season, but Grogg has remained optimistic that Broadway has players ready to fill those voids.
The Gobblers defense, meanwhile, will be the strength of the team this year with senior defensive tackle Brent Hulse leading the way.
East Rockingham
Coming off the most successful season in program history, it’s time to rebuild for East Rockingham this season.
ERHS coach Donnie Coleman said he’s preached to his team the importance of not looking back, but it’s hard not to do so with the Eagles losing 20 key pieces to graduation.
The cupboard isn’t bare for Coleman, however, with quarterback Tyce McNair and linebacker Trenton Morris both coming back after strong junior seasons a year ago.
Coleman has acknowledged schemes will change a bit this season to fit East Rock’s personnel, but hasn’t expanded on what exactly that entails.
The Eagles will once again rely on a defense that has been steadily improving in recent years under defensive coordinator Kyle Gillenwater and the possibilities of McNair as a dual-threat quarterback on offense is exciting for East Rock fans.
While the Eagles have plenty of questions to answer before their season opener on Aug. 30, there is still a lot of reason for optimism for fans in Elkton.
Spotswood
As arguably the area’s best team this year, Spotswood is looking for more in 2019.
The Trailblazers reeled off nine straight wins during the regular season last year, winning the Valley District championship for the first time since 2013, but fell to Liberty-Bedford in the opening round of the Region 3C playoffs.
While it was a disappointing end to the year, it was a teachable moment for SHS coach Dale Shifflett and his staff as they head into this year with a majority of that team back.
The Trailblazers defense was the best in the city/county last season and with linebackers Ben Conahan and Cole Myers back, it’ll likely remain elite this year.
As for the offense, Ryan High is now a junior and has gotten bigger, according to Shifflett. He also has running back Ethan Barnhart and wide receiver Rob Smith back.
How all of those pieces have improved and how well Spotswood is handling its success from last season will go a long way this year in determining just how far SHS can go.
Turner Ashby
After back-to-back two-win seasons, Turner Ashby is hoping for improvement this season.
In order to improve, the Knights will rely on a talented senior class led by the trio of Grant Swinehart, Jessie Knight and C.J Haskins.
While TA knows what to expect out of those three, it’s the rest of the pieces around them that will need to step up if the Knights have any chance of increasing their win total.
Turner Ashby lost quite a bit to graduation from a year ago and are installing a Wing-T offense this spring after some struggles the past two seasons on that side of the ball.
Who steps up for the Knights is the biggest question entering training camp and if they’re able to answer that question quickly, it likely means more success in year No. 3 under coach Chris Fraser.
