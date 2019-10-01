ELKTON — Maybe Sage Fox doesn’t know or perhaps she’s simply too humble to admit it.
When Makayla Jones went down with a torn ACL prior to the season even starting, it was a devastating hit for an East Rockingham program with hopes of a deep postseason run.
The Eagles still had plenty of experience throughout their entire roster — they have a city/county-high nine seniors — but Jones was East Rock’s spirited, emotional leader.
In East Rockingham’s season-opening sweep of Spotswood, however, Fox — a 5-foot-10 senior middle hitter — established herself as the Eagles’ best player on the court with 15 kills and 14 digs in the win and has maintained that role all year.
But when asked about her new role and the impact she’s had for the Eagles, it isn’t easy for Fox to talk about because, according to her, it is a reflection of the players around her.
“I think it all goes back to my teammates,” Fox said. “I really do believe that. I wouldn’t be where I’m at right now without a pass or without a good set. It really is them that makes me the player I am today. I owe it all to them.”
The reality is Fox has been the best player on the front line this season — she’s led East Rock in kills every match — but she said that’s just the role she plays for the Eagles.
East Rock, which has won seven in a row and has sole possession of first place in the Bull Run District, has an array of talent on its roster but Fox’s impact has been pivotal.
“I have seen a lot of improvement,” Jones said. “She has grown so much. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for her. She’s a a big leader. She has really stepped up her role.”
Known for her jokes and relationships with her teammates, Fox has a solid reputation around the ERHS program and has been praised by coach Sarah Wright for her growth.
Wright said that Fox has matured both on the court and off of it, especially as of late.
“She has consistently improved every year,” Wright said. “Her biggest improvement was definitely from last year to this year. She was a great player last year, but I think she’s not only stepped up her game, but her leadership on and off the court and her ability to communicate with the team has been one of her biggest contributions to the team.
“She’s always been able to talk to everybody, but she’s been able to help me understand what’s going on with the team, what we need to work on. She’s really embraced that captain role.”
Jones agreed with her coach, saying Fox is a consistent and reliable teammate to have.
“Oh, she is great,” Jones said. “She is really great to hang out with and you can talk to her anytime. She’s always there for you.”
Those relationships with her teammates are what separates Fox from her peers and has earned her credibility from other players, her coaches and opponents this season.
Wright said Fox leads by example, but also has the personality to be vocal when needed.
“She has quite a mixture,” Wright said. “She’s one of those girls on the court that everyone gets along with. She’s funny, definitely keeps all the girls laughing. I think that kind of lightens things up a little bit, especially in tense situations. She’s mentored a lot of the younger girls off the court and that says a lot about her leadership.”
Despite high praise from her coach, Fox opted to turn the attention away from herself.
“We’re all just playing our game,” Fox said. “We don’t tend to focus too much on one person. We usually diversify our skill sets through everyone.”
With so much experience on the roster, Fox said it’s a major advantage for the Eagles.
Players such as Fox, Delanie Wigley and others have played together for most of their careers and hold a different type of camaraderie when on the court.
“It pays off big time,” Fox said. “I don’t think there’s a team out there that has a bond as strong as ours. We’re all friends off the court. It helps build our communication. We’re all amazing volleyball players. Putting it all together makes for a great combo.”
Fox said being a senior has been the primary motivation for not only herself this season, but a majority of the ERHS roster and is something the team talks about often.
“Everyone is taking this year serious because it’s now or never,” Fox said. “That’s been our catchphrase this season. We don’t have another year to redo this, so we’re just laying it all out there on the court. Everyone is setting an example for everyone by just taking things seriously, playing as hard as we can and going after every ball.”
Although Fox doesn’t like the attention of being East Rock’s best player this season, it’s something she will inevitably have to get used to as she continues to slap down kills.
She may not want to talk about it too much, but she said she’s going to make sure she’s enjoying every part of it and the rest of the journey she has with her senior teammates.
“We’re all enjoying it,” Fox said. “It’s definitely one that we are trying to make count. I think everyone is.”
