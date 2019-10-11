LOCAL SCHEDULE
TODAY
FIELD HOCKEY
College
Drexel at James Madison, 6 p.m.
FOOTBALL
High School
Spotswood at Rockbridge County, 7 p.m.
Broadway at Turner Ashby, 7 p.m.
Harrisonburg at Waynesboro, 7 p.m.
East Rockingham at Strasburg, 7 p.m.
Clarke County at Luray, 7 p.m.
Rappahannock County at Page County, 7 p.m.
Madison County at Stonewall Jackson, 7 p.m.
Fort Defiance at Staunton, 7 p.m.
Riverheads at Wilson Memorial, 7 p.m.
Stuarts Draft at Buffalo Gap, 7 p.m.
Skyline at Central, 7 p.m.
Tygarts Valley at Pendleton County, 7 p.m.
Northern at Moorefield, 7 p.m.
SOCCER
College Women's
Bridgewater at Ferrum, 6 p.m.
