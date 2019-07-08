HARRISONBURG — As the opioid crisis continues to grow both nationally and locally, Harrisonburg and Rockingham County prosecutors will have a new path to lock up drug dealers.
Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Jimmie Lee Friday will soon prosecute local drug cases federally as a special assistant United States attorney.
“I enjoy being a part of keeping the community safe,” Friday said.
Earlier this year, the U.S. Attorney’s Office moved its prosecutors in Harrisonburg to Charlottesville.
“Marsha [Garst] is very concerned about the opioid crisis,” Friday said. “She wanted to have a federal prosecutor on the ground as a tool.”
Friday, a Springfield native, graduated from the University of Virginia with an undergraduate degree in English in 2008.
After graduation, Friday spent a year working as a paralegal for a patent law firm in Alexandria.
In 2012, she earned a law degree from George Washington University.
Shortly after graduating, Friday attended a U.Va. five-year reunion, where she met up with her friend and fellow graduate, Rachel Logan. Logan introduced her to her husband, Chad Logan. At the time, he was serving as an assistant commonwealth’s attorney under Marsha Garst in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County
Logan later told her that a job opened in the office, so she applied and got the job.
Friday started with the commonwealth’s attorney’s office in Spring 2013.
She started off handling cases in Juvenile and Domestic Relations Court. As she gained more experience, she started handling manslaughter and rape cases.
One of her most significant cases was the prosecution of Michael Jon Anderson, 46.
Friday said Anderson was high on methamphetamine when he crashed into a motorcycle on Rinacas Corner Road on on July 4, 2017, killing Christopher Lee Shifflett, 29.
Anderson entered an Alford plea to felony involuntary manslaughter. He was sentenced to six years and seven months in prison.
Friday has also handled a variety of drug cases.
She will continue to prosecute state and federal cases in her dual-role.
The move comes at a time when U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen is cracking down on opioid dealers. He said he’s going after those whose sales lead to overdoses.
“We now know we have to treat overdose deaths as homicides,” said Cullen, during a press conference in May.
He said his office is working with prosecutors, sheriffs and police chiefs in the Valley on overdose deaths because of weak Virginia laws that make prosecuting the deaths as murder difficult.
Friday will evaluate cases and determine whether to pursue them in state or federal court.
Overdose cases, she said, will be prosecuted federally. Additionally those drug arrests that include seizures of large quantities of drugs will head to the higher court because of larger federal mandatory minimums.
She anticipates her first case to be within a month.
Garst’s office hasn’t had a federally sworn prosecutor for about five years, since then-prosecutor Lou Nagy prosecuted drug cases federally.
