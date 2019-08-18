BRIDGEWATER — The wait to crown this year’s Rockingham County Baseball League champion was put on hold for at least another day on Sunday.
After defeating Bridgewater 8-2 in Game 5 on Saturday at Buck Bowman Park to take a 3-2 series lead, Clover Hill had hopes of clinching its 18th RCBL title Sunday night.
Instead, a flurry of strong storms postponed the contest, giving the Reds another day to prepare for the win-or-go-home game and the Bucks one more day to prepare for a potential celebration.
On Saturday, Clover Hill put together a solid all-around performance with ace Nick Corbin providing a strong complete-game outing on the mound.
Corbin, a Buffalo Gap graduate, allowed just two runs on nine hits and zero walks while striking out eight across his nine innings of work.
At the plate for the Bucks, Drew Easter was 2-for-5 with a double, a run scored and four RBIs while Kevin Kirk had a pair of doubles, a run and an RBI as well.
For Bridgewater, Turner Ashby alum Grey Sherfey and TA senior Antonio Florentino-Sosa had two hits apiece while Fort Defiance graduate Corbin Lucas and Brett Tharp each had an RBI.
Game 6 will take place tonight at 7:30 p.m. at Ray Heatwole Field.
If necessary, Game 7 will be Tuesday at 7:30 p.m. back at Buck Bowman Park.
