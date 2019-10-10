HARRISONBURG — Rachel Gaston continued her dominating senior season as she slapped down 16 kills in Bridgewater’s 25-18, 25-21, 25-16 win over Eastern Mennonite in Old Dominion Athletic Conference volleyball action at Yoder Arena on Wednesday.
Taylor McNeely led the Eagles with a match-high 21 digs and a pair aces while Grace Hayes dished out 29 assists and Hope Jennings had five kills and five digs.
Also chipping in for Bridgewater (18-1, 7-0 ODAC) was Lisa O’Grady with a trio of kills and three blocks and Buffalo Gap alum Emily Hanger with two blocks of her own.
For the Royals, former Wilson Memorial standout Hannah Johnson had eight kills and nine digs, Broadway graduate Andrea Troyer had six kills and six blocks and Amy Good added eight kills.
Also adding to the EMU (9-9, 2-6 ODAC) attack was East Rockingham graduate Tori Wigley with 16 assists, Abbi Hawkins with 15 assists, Ginny Sorrell with 10 digs and former Turner Ashby standout Delanie Miller with a team-high 14 digs.
In other local sports Wednesday:
Women’s Soccer
Bridgewater 6, Sweet Briar 0: Six different players scored as Bridgewater overcame a slow start to defeat Sweet Briar 6-0 in ODAC action on the road.
Catherine Haufe scored the lone first-half goal for the Eagles before Sydney Ryan and Cyan Coats each scored in the first 13 minutes of the second half to make it 3-0.
Later in the half, Hannah Randolph, Bridget Fabiani and Madison Crooks all added goals to give Bridgewater a total of six scores for the game.
Hunter Collier, Kaia Richardson and Haufe added an assist each for the Eagles (5-5-2, 1-2 ODAC) while Jessica Touve recorded the shutout in goal.
Men’s Soccer
Shenandoah 5, Eastern Mennonite 4: In Winchester, Branden Gallant scored one of his two goals six minutes into the overtime period to lift Shenandoah to a 5-4 win over Eastern Mennonite in a key ODAC game for both teams.
Stuarts Draft alum Caleb Oakes, along with Carlos Flores-Melgar and Jesus Trejo each scored a goal for the Royals (5-8, 0-2 ODAC) while Andy Chappell Deckert and Nik Tucker each had an assist and Ahmed Zaatar finished with four total saves.
Field Hockey
Shenandoah 4, Bridgewater 0: Shenandoah used three third-period goals to pull away for a 4-0 shutout of Bridgewater in ODAC action at Jopson Field.
Taylor Hayes led the Hornets (9-2, 2-0 ODAC) with two goals while Emily Witzke (1-6) finished with a match-high 13 saves for the Eagles (3-9, 1-1 ODAC).
Randolph-Macon 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Maria Teresa Ambrogi-Torres scored twice as Randolph-Macon earned a 3-1 ODAC win over Eastern Mennonite in Ashland.
Brandy Troutman scored the lone goal for the Royals (4-7, 0-1 ODAC) in their conference opener while Ann Ghally finished with 13 saves.
— DN-R Sports Desk
