A Georgia man accused of selling psilocybin mushrooms in the parking lot of an Elkton car wash pleaded guilty Friday in Rockingham County Circuit Court.
Evan Locke Westbrook, 28, of Clayton, Ga., pleaded guilty to felony drug manufacturing.
Judge T.J. Wilson scheduled a sentencing hearing for March 5.
The investigation into Westbrook began on Sept. 12, 2018 when an Elkton police officer received a tip that a man in a white van was selling mushrooms to get money for gas.
Later that night, an undercover officer spotted a vehicle that matched the description parked at a car wash on Wirt Avenue.
The officer approached the Ford transit van and talked to the suspect, later identified as Westbrook.
After the officer approached, Westbrook pulled out a glass mason jar from a satchel inside a compartment in the vehicle, according to an affidavit for a search warrant for Westbrook’s belongings.
The affidavit states the jar contained mushrooms, which the officer believed to contain the psychedelic compound psilocybin.
Westbrook offered to sell the jar to the officer for $180 and to throw in some marijuana to sweeten the deal, according to the affidavit.
The officer then arrested Westbrook.
Westbrook is free on bond from the Rockingham County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.