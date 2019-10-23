U.S. Marshals in Georgia captured a man wanted for an armed robbery near the Howard Johnson motel in Harrisonburg earlier this month.
Jerry Upton, 57, of Georgia, is charged with felony armed robbery, conspiracy to commit armed robbery and abduction.
Upton was arrested Tuesday and is awaiting extradition to Virginia. Once returned to the commonwealth, Upton will appear in Rockingham County General District Court.
The investigation into Upton began at about 6 p.m. on Oct. 11. Harrisonburg police responded to the area of the motel, which was formerly a Motel 6, located at 10 Linda Lane.
Police say two men, one identified as Upton, approached the victim near Linda Lane and East Market Street.
Police say Upton and the victim both were in town working at a construction site, and Upton knew that the victim just got paid. Upton was staying at the Howard Johnson.
After robbing the victim, police say, Upton held the victim at gunpoint and forced him to drive to the Hampton Inn on University Boulevard, where he robbed three more people.
Police haven’t identified the second suspect.
Anyone with information is asked to call HPD at 437-2640. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or by texting “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
