HARRISONBURG — It’s a unique analogy, but it’s working for Broadway.
The Gobblers, in their first season under coach Emily Thomas, have focused on “holding the rope” this season when they seem to have their backs against the wall.
“It’s just the mentality,” Thomas said. “We’ve really focused on having the tough mentality and holding the rope. We talk about holding the rope and gripping tight. If our teammate is on the cliff, we just have to hold tight and grip until our hands are bleeding.”
That frame of mind certainly showed on Tuesday as Broadway fought through a back-and-forth match to eventually pull away with a 30-28, 25-13, 26-24 impressive sweep of Valley District opponent Harrisonburg on Roger Bergey Court at HHS.
It was the second time the once struggling Gobblers have swept the Blue Streaks this season, but more importantly, it was Broadway’s fifth win in its last seven matches.
“Our coaches have really been focused on sticking together and playing as a team,” Broadway junior outside hitter Hannah Phares said. “When we play as a team, that’s when we play best. We communicate. Honestly, just having her as a coach this year has helped us tremendously. She has made such a big difference for all of us mentally.”
The most entertaining set of the match Tuesday came in the first one with each team exchanging the lead before Phares put double a couple of kills and senior Hannah Beck delivered an ace to give the Gobblers a thrilling 30-28 first-set victory over the Streaks.
That momentum carried over into the second set with Broadway easily winning 25-13, but Harrisonburg showed life again in the third as it attempted to keep the match alive.
“Sometimes in our third sets, it happens a lot,” Phares said. “We just have to stick to it and play hard. We know that if we stick together as a team, we can do anything.”
The Streaks actually led for a majority of the third set with Amelia Mitchell impressing along the front line, but inconsistent play once again struck them late and it cost HHS.
Broadway finished the third set on a 7-1 run to take it 26-24 and cap off a sweep of Harrisonburg, moving the Gobblers into a tie with Waynesboro for second place in Valley.
The Streaks (5-13, 1-7 Valley), meanwhile, have lost 10 of their last 11.
“We just need to work on putting it all together,” HHS coach Hannah Bowman Hrasky said. “We’ve got a really young team. We’re working on increasing our speed, working on increasing our communication. We are just trying to stay focused on the fact that what really matters is doing well at the end of the season and doing well in the long run.”
Mitchell led Harrisonburg with eight kills and three aces. Maya Waid had 15 assists and Sophia Sallah finished with 11 digs. For the Gobblers (7-13, 4-4 Valley), Chloe Copenhaver dished out 25 assists, Kylie Morris had eight kills and six aces, MacCala Emswiler finished with 16 digs and a pair of blocks and Beck had two blocks as well.
“We’re focused on having fun,” Bowman Hrasky said. “The more we have fun, the better we play and the more we win. So we’re trying to put having fun first and winning second.”
While the Streaks are focused on having fun as they try to get their season back on track, Broadway will continue to try to “hold the rope” when facing adversity.
And in a Valley District that is filled with balance outside of unbeaten Rockbridge County, it’s a given that the Gobblers will need to hold on tight down the stretch run of the season.
“We’re just focused on the next one, the next one, the next one,” Thomas said. “That’s all we can do right now. “When they believe, they definitely can play very good.”
