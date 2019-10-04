PENN LAIRD — Chloe Copenhaver handed out 22 assists as Broadway rallied for a 10-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-16, 15-10 win over Spotswood in Valley District volleyball action in Penn Laird on Thursday.
Also chipping in for the Gobblers (4-12, 2-3 Valley) was Kylie Morris with 16 digs and five aces, Hannah Beck with 16 digs of her own and Hannah Phares with 12 kills.
For the Trailblazers (6-7, 3-2 Valley), Ellie Roach had 15 kills, Madison Burke had 20 digs and Bethany Martz finished with 17 assists.
In other local sports Thursday:
Prep Volleyball
Waynesboro 3, Turner Ashby 0: Cierra Bruce had 16 assists, nine digs and five aces and Jada Keene added 10 kills and nine digs as Waynesboro swept Turner Ashby 25-17, 25-20, 25-17 in Valley District action in Bridgewater.
The Little Giants (5-9, 3-2 Valley), who have now won back-to-back matches and their of their last four overall, also got 15 digs out of Ryleigh Wood.
The Knights have lost three straight and are now 5-15 overall and 2-3 in the district.
Rockbridge County 3, Harrisonburg 0: In Lexington, Graceon Armstrong tallied 17 kills and three blocks and Jaydyn Clemmer added 10 kills and a trio of aces as Rockbridge County made quick work of Harrisonburg with a 25-13, 25-13, 25-11 sweep in Valley District action.
Krissy Whitesell had 32 assists for the Wildcats (15-1, 5-0 Valley) while Grace Cauley added four kills and six aces.
For the Blue Streaks (4-10, 0-5 Valley), Amelia Mitchell had four kills and three blocks while Abby McCollum finished with nine digs.
East Rockingham 3, Strasburg 0: East Rockingham continued its dominant run in Bull Run District play with a 25-19, 25-12, 25-15 sweep of Strasburg in Elkton.
Leading the way for the Eagles (14-2, 7-0 Bull Run) was Sage Fox with 17 kills and seven digs, Delanie Wigley with 29 assists, Emma Wigley with 12 digs and Kayla Rhodes with seven kills.
Eastern Mennonite 3, Middleburg 0: Karla Hostetter dished out 22 assists and added 11 aces as Eastern Mennonite remained perfect with a 25-6, 25-14, 25-10 road sweep of defending Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III state champion Middleburg.
Also chipping in for the Flames (14-0, 7-0 Blue Ridge) was Adrienne Cline with 12 kills, Sydney Litwiller with five kills and four aces and Abby Stapleton with 10 digs and five aces.
Fort Defiance 3, Buffalo Gap 0: In Swoope, Madison Painter dished out 26 assists and had six kills as Fort Defiance remained unbeaten in Shenandoah District play with a 25-18, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of Buffalo Gap.
Leilani Goggin (8), Maggie Trainum (7) and Kiersten Garber (6) combined for 21 kills for the Indians (14-2, 3-0 Shenandoah) while Ellie Cook (12) and MaKayla Kershner (11) combined for 23 digs and Lindsay Atkins served up a match-high seven aces.
For the Bison (7-8, 0-2 Shenandoah), Leah Sherrill finished with eight kills, 13 digs and a pair of aces, Natalie Robertson had 10 assists and Emma Kate Maxwell and Chloe Mills each finished with five assists.
Wilson Memorial 3, Staunton 0: Cassidy Davis finished with 11 kills, a trio of aces and five digs as Wilson Memorial cruised past Shenandoah District foe Staunton 25-6, 25-17, 25-10 in Fishersville.
Paris Hutchinson added seven kills, 10 assists and five aces for the unbeaten Green Hornets (11-0, 2-0 Shenandoah) while Oliver Bower dished out a match-high 12 assists.
Riverheads 3, Stuarts Draft 0: In Greenville, Abbey Eavers slapped down 14 kills, scooped up six digs, had three blocks and served up an ace as Riverheads got back on track with a 25-15, 25-18, 25-13 sweep of Stuarts Draft in Shenandoah District action.
Dayton Moore dished out 35 assists and had five aces for the Gladiators (11-1, 1-1 Shenandoah) while Sydney Phillips chipped in with seven kills, three digs and a block.
Boys Soccer
Eastern Mennonite 4, Fishburne Military 0: In Harrisonburg, four different players scored for Eastern Mennonite in a 4-0 win over Fishburne Military in Virginia Independent Conference action.
Seniors Aaron Moyer and Cyrus Ramsey and sophomores Eli Stoll and Clint Miller all found the back of the net for the Flames (6-6-2, 3-3-1 VIC) in the victory.
College Volleyball
Emory and Henry 3, Eastern Mennonite 1: Chelsie Crussell had 13 kills and 11 digs as Emory and Henry defeated Eastern Mennonite 13-25, 25-17, 25-19, 26-24 in Old Dominion Athletic Conference action in Emory.
Wilson Memorial alum Hannah Johnson led the Royals (8-21, 2-11 ODAC) with 16 kills and seven digs while East Rockingham grad Tori Wigley had 22 assists and eight digs.
Also chipping in for EMU was Tarnn Clark with a team-high 21 digs, Abbi Hawkins with 15 assists and former Broadway standout Andrea Troyer with five total blocks.
BHS Hires Pair Of Track Field Coaches
BROADWAY — Broadway announced that the school has hired Brittany Paxton as the school’s new girls indoor track and field coach while Brad Erney was announced the girls outdoor track and field coach through a press release on Thursday.
Paxton has served as an assistant with the program for the past three years, focusing on throwing events, while Erney is a former volleyball coach for the Gobblers that has now spent the past seven years as an assistant with the BHS track and field program, working primarily with the high jump.
“The promotion of Brad and Brittany makes perfect sense,” Broadway athletic director Ryan Ritter said in a statement. “We are excited to have two more coaches in our building. Brad and Brittany are positive role models, work hard in the classroom and in their coaching assignments and will continue the strong tradi tion that our track programs have at BHS.”
