PENN LAIRD — There’s not much Colton Good hasn’t provided Spotswood with this year.
The 5-foot-7, 165-pound senior filled in at quarterback in the Trailblazers’ 20-12 season-opening win over East Rockingham, has come up with multiple touchdown-saving tackles this season and is one of five SHS team captains.
In Spotswood’s 49-18 win over Wilson Memorial last week, however, Good showcased his ability on the offensive side of the ball and did so with a performance that left his coaches and teammates impressed.
Good had a career-best night for the Trailblazers in the victory, finishing with eight catches for 127 yards and a trio of touchdowns from the slot receiver position and helped the SHS offense continue to improve.
“He’s been huge for our team this year,” Spotswood coach Dale Shifflett said. “The effort he plays with on the field is impeccable. What he does for our team is crazy in terms of the impact he has. You need guys that play that way. That’s what makes good teams. He gets overlooked sometimes because he doesn’t have the stats of some of the bigger players. But when he gets his opportunities, he definitely makes the most of them.”
Coming into the game against the Green Hornets, Good had just three catches for 33 yards this season and hadn’t reached the end zone at all.
In fact, outside of Trailblazers standout Rob Smith, who leads the team with 18 catches for 448 yards and six touchdowns, there wasn’t much production in the passing game so far this season.
“Our coaches have been telling me, [Quentin Hayes] and [Ryan] Shonk all year that Rob and [running back] Ethan [Barnhart] are going to their number, but teams are going to focus on them and that’s going to open things up,” Good said. “Going into the game, we kind of figured they were going to focus on Rob. The coaches put in a really good game plan for me and it worked out well for me.”
It was a welcoming sight for Shifflett and the Spotswood coaching staff as Good, Hayes and Shonk all have multiple catches now and showcased the potential that the Trailblazers have behind the arm of junior quarterback Ryan High.
“All week, we had been talking about needing another receiver to step up with defenses really focusing on Rob,” High said. “Colton and [Hayes] both answered the call and did a great job. It’s going to make it harder for defenses to double Rob every play.”
Last year, when the Trailblazers went 9-1 in the regular season and won the Valley District championship for the first time since 2013, balance was the key offensively.
Spotswood developed a reputation as one of the most well-rounded offensive units in the area and Shifflett often pointed to that side of the ball as the difference maker.
But so far this season, with Barnhart averaging 231 yards per game on the ground, the Trailblazers hadn’t opened up the passing game nearly as much as expected early.
“I think it’s really important,” Good said. “Being able to stay even and balanced on offense is what’s going to take us to the next level and reach all the goals that we have in mind.”
Shifflett said getting guys like Good, Hayes, Shonk and others involved offensively benefits the team, but also makes the game more enjoyable for the players.
“We needed to get some guys to step up and make some plays on offense instead of having to rely on one guy,” Shifflett said. “For me, it’s more fun for our kids when we have more guys involved, too. They all feel part of it. We spread the ball around a lot on Friday and I think that was good for their confidence and showing we’re capable of doing that.”
Good, who is one of the most well-liked players on the Spotswood roster, is known around the program for his blue-collar attitude and willingness to do whatever he’s needed to do.
That’s why when High missed the season opener after an emergency appendectomy, Shiflett asked Good to play quarterback — a position he never played before.
“I just try to be the best team player that I can be,” Good said. “I’m not picky when it comes to any position or anything like that. I just want to do what’s best for my team. If I have to play quarterback one game, I’m willing to do it. I think it’s fun to try new things.”
That same night, Good made a diving tackle that stopped ERHS receiver Lane Comer from scoring and then he made another touchdown-saving stop a few weeks later in a win over Western Albemarle at home that preserved a shutout for the SHS defense.
It’s those little plays that leave an impact on the impression he has with his teammates.
“His best traits are his competitiveness and how strong-willed he is mentally,” High said. “He’s always competing and always wants to be No. 1 in everything he does. That, combined with his ability to keep a level head, is why he’s such a great leader for us.”
Good is also considered one of the smartest players for Spotswood and a guy that Shifflett said makes it like having an extra coach on the sidelines each Friday.
“He’s just a hardworking kid,” Shifflett said. “He’s a smart player. He studies film a lot. He probably watches more film than anyone else on our team. He’s calling out plays that the other team is about to run based off their formations. He’s just that type of kid. He’s tough. He’s a great leader for us and just a hardworking guy.”
How seriously Good takes his role as a leader for the Trailblazers is why it was so satisfying for his teammates and coaches to see him get a chance to shine last week.
The Spotswood senior said he’s certainly willing to continue to do whatever is necessary for more wins in the future, but he’s also grown more comfortable as a receiver.
And that’s something Good said he hopes to continue to provide the Trailblazers offense.
“I’m way more confident than I was a week ago,” Good said. “It really just opened my eyes up that I can have big games like that, have stat lines like Rob does. It felt really good.”
