HARRISONBURG — Shortly after moving from Long Beach, Calif., to Harrisonburg two years ago to attend James Madison University, Alex Rodriguez found himself knocking on Shenandoah Valley voters’ doors.
When the doors opened, the 19-year-old junior political science major encouraged the residents to vote for Republican candidates.
Rodriguez, now the chair of JMU’s College Republicans, said it’s critical for students to be involved in the political process.
“It’s one of the most important things you can do is to get involved,” he said. “People need to make their voices heard.”
On Saturday morning, Rodriguez was among roughly 50 people to attend the grand opening of the Republican Party headquarters at 182 Neff Ave. in Harrisonburg.
While campaigns have been well underway for months, the event marked the symbolic campaigning kickoff leading up to November’s election.
Dan Cullers, chairman of the Rockingham County Republican Party, said the office serves as a link to the community.
“We’re here, and we’re serious,” Cullers said. “We feel confident that we’re going to get all our candidates elected.”
The Rev. John Sloop, retired pastor at First Presbyterian Church, led the ceremony with a prayer.
Del. Ronnie Campbell, R-Bath, then introduced candidates with competitive races: incumbents Sen. Mark Obenshain, R-Rockingham, and Del. Tony Wilt, R-Broadway, along with newcomer Chris Runion.
Obenshain faces April Moore for the state’s 24th Senate District. Obenshain easily defeated Moore in 2015, receiving 69% of the vote to win his fourth four-year term.
He told the crowd that Democrats, both nationwide and locally, are pushing extreme abortion laws and embracing socialism.
“We are at a crossroads in Virginia and America,” he said.
In another rematch, Wilt faces Brett Finnegan in the House of Delegates 26th District race. In 2017, Wilt won 54.6% of the vote to Finnegan’s 45.4%.
Wilt also told the crowd a lot is at stake in the upcoming election.
He said the local Democratic candidates share presidential candidate Bernie Sanders’ views.
“That socialist mindset is here,” he said.
In the House of Delegates 25th District race, Runion faces Democrat Jennifer Kitchen and independent Janice Allen in a bid to replace retiring Del. Steve Landes.
“We all know that we can lead the state back from the direction it’s going in,” Runion said. “We’re going to make Virginia proud again.”
Sixth Congressional District GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Brown said emphasis would be put on Wilt’s race. She said Democrats identified the seat as one that could possibly be flipped.
“They have been going after him for a while now,” she said. “We need to be focused on saving that seat.”
