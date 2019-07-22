HARRISONBURG — Halfway through 2019, the housing market in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County continues its supply drop and quick sale rate, according to data from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors and HarrisonburgHousingToday.com.
The second quarter “is always kind of the most robust season that we have in our real estate market,” said Renee Whitmore, associate broker at Old Dominion Realty and president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors.
Home sales dropped in June of 2019 compared to June of 2018, by about 22% from 174 sales in 2018 to 136 sales in 2019.
The drop in June could be related to the lack of inventory, said Bob Hill, CEO of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Association of Realtors.
The drop in home purchases is relative though, and is just part of the waves of the local real estate market, Hill said.
“Let’s look at July to see if that wave goes back up again,” he said.
The lack of supply in houses priced under $250,000 is happening nationwide.
“If people aren’t satisfied with the choices, they might wait,” Hill said of the decision to buy.
The most popular houses are those under $250,000 and in good condition for the “first-time buyer,” Whitmore said.
And when a house in that range, in good condition, goes up for sale in the area, “everybody flocks to see it,” she said.
The median days on the market reached 21 from January to June, dropping slightly from 2018’s 22 median days on the market.
“People think that because things are moving fast, they can move [the price] up here and get what they want, and that’s not necessarily the case,” Hill said.
In 2018, prices reached similar levels to before the housing market crash in 2009, Hill said.
“So now what you’re seeing is natural appreciation start to kick in,” he said.
But the amount of houses on the market has dropped by 23% in June of 2019 compared to June of 2018. In June of 2018, there were 347 homes in the Harrisonburg inventory, while June of 2019 saw 267.
The low supply also contributes to higher prices, but May of 2019 was a record-setting month with 171 contracts signed in May alone, making it the highest number of contracts signed in a single month.
When you look at 2018, May was low and June was high, Hill said. “It’s just the opposite this year.”
Before May’s 145 sales, April had 112 sales, the best April showing in over 10 years.
April 2019 also saw an increase in median sale prices between January to April by about 5.5% compared to 2018. This was a jump from a median of $202,625 to $213,750 in 2019.
Though the real estate market is a sellers market, buyers do have one advantage.
Interest rates have returned to levels closer to what they were in 2017 — reaching an 18-month low in May at 3.99%.
Low interest rates encourage buyers by lowering the cost of a long-term loan, Whitmore said.
The interest rate in June 2019 is 3.73%, dropping from 4.55% in June of 2018, according to information from Freddie Mac, a public loan mortgage company.
“It keeps folks into that purchasing process,” Whitmore said.
However, the local housing market starts to slow down in August, Whitmore said.
“It’s a pretty robust little market,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.