STUARTS DRAFT — A four-run fourth helped Stuarts Draft past Elkton for 6-3 home win in Rockingham County Baseball League action on Friday at The Diamond Club.
During the frame, Parker Heinemann hit a home run before Tyler Wilcher and Tanner Levine delivered run-scoring singles each for the Diamondbacks (15-12).
Heinemann finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs, two runs scored and a stolen base.
In the loss for the Blue Sox (11-16), both Nathan Rebich and J.J. Loker homered.
In other local baseball Friday:
RCBL
Clover Hill 17, New Market 1: The best team in the Rockingham County Baseball League played like it on Friday night.
Clover Hill used 16 hits in its 17-1 seven-inning shellacking of New Market at Rebel Field.
For the Bucks (24-4), Ross French, Drew Easter, Tyler Bocock, Josh Eberly, Luke Shifflett and Cody Swisher all had multi-hit performances. French and Eberly had two hits, doubled, scored three times and drove in three runs each while Easter reached base four times.
The Shockers fell to 15-13 with the loss.
Braves-Reds Postponed
DAYTON – The Rockingham County Baseball League contest between Montezuma and Bridgewater at Ruritan Field was postponed after rain flooded the field in the second inning of play on Friday.
The Braves and Reds will makeup the game on Monday night at 7:30 p.m. in Dayton.
VSL Championships Set For Today
HARRISONBURG – The annual Valley Swim League championships are set take place today at Savage Natatorium inside James Madison University’s Godwin Hall.
The event is the final competition of the year for the six VSL teams and will feature 62 competitions ranging from the age of 4 up to 18.
The six teams participating are the Ashby Anacondas, Broadway Sharks, East Rock Barracudas, Massanutten Marlins, Spotswood Dolphins and Westover Waves.
The Dolphins have won the last two VSL championships.
— DN-R Sports Desk
