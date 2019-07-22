HARRISONBURG — As a burn survivor, Roy Dale Smith III grew up attending the Mid-Atlantic Burn Camp at Camp Brethren Woods near Keezletown.
In 2007, he became too old to be a camper but was planning to return as a camp counselor. However, that never happened.
He was killed in a car crash on Island Ford Road near Elkton on Nov. 7, 2008.
The 17-year-old volunteer firefighter was responding to a call for a structure fire.
He was driving his 1996 Isuzu Rodeo when he entered a curve, ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the road and down an embankment.
His father, Roy Dale Smith Jr., makes sure his legacy continues by helping to support the burn camp.
“That was his camp,” he said. “I go on visitors day in honor of him.”
The camp provides entertainment and educational activities each day based on the camp’s theme.
Maryland physical therapists Tonas Kalil and Linda French started the camp to help children with burn injuries form relationships with each other and to boost their self-esteem.
On Saturday, Smith Jr. joined firefighters from the Harrisonburg Fire Department and dispatchers from the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center to raise money at O’Neill’s Grill in Harrisonburg.
The volunteers assisted the wait staff by busing tables and getting drinks for customers.
New Deputy Fire Chief Matt Tobia has volunteered at the camp for 15 years. This August will be his first since joining HFD earlier this year.
Tobia helped bus tables to raise money for the campers.
“These kids are warriors,” he said. “They have a strength of spirit that eclipses any firefighter.”
The firefighters hoped to raise roughly $2,500 to cover the cost of two campers. Tobia said campers don’t have to pay for the camp because so many generous people donate locally and nationally.
This is the first year the fundraiser was held at O’Neill’s Grill. Previously, it was held at Applebee’s each year, but organizers say moving it to a locally owned restaurant gives it more of a small-town feel.
Tim O’Neill, who owns the restaurant with his wife Monica O’Neill, said he was honored when he was approached by the fire department to host the event.
“It’s a fantastic opportunity to be a part of the community,” he said, adding that a percentage of the day’s proceeds will be donated to the burn camp.
He said the cause is extra special because his and his wife’s home burned down in New York in 1979. He said the family barely made it out before fire consumed the house.
