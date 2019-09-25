HARRISONBURG — Roughly 16 years ago, Larry Shifflett and Wanda Willis looked to upgrade the Harrisonburg Fire Department’s prevention efforts.
Shifflett, who retired as chief in August 2016, said the pair wanted to get into city homes to check for working smoke alarms rather than just preaching the importance of the devices.
As a result, in 2003, HFD launched the Free Pizza/Free Smoke Alarm Event. During the annual event, Harrisonburg residents get a free pizza from Cici’s Pizza in exchange for allowing firefighters to make sure their smoke alarms work.
“This is about the best fire prevention program the fire department does,” Shifflett said. “No other program gets us into their homes.”
For their efforts, National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and MagLite presented the fire department with the Firefighter Hero Award on Tuesday during a ceremony at the Maryland Avenue fire station.
Bill Webb, vice chairman of the NFFF board, credited the department for creating an innovative program. He said finding ways to get into people’s homes to check smoke alarms is important.
“Smoke alarms add precious seconds to the clock,” he said.
Lou Desmond, public relations director for MagLite, said it’s critical to recognize firefighters’ accomplishments. He said the award does that.
“This program allows us to recognize heroic actions of firefighters,” he said. “It’s important to recognize the great work they do every single day.”
Chief Ian Bennett said the event, held each July, gets firefighters into about 400 to 500 homes during a four-hour span.
Typically, he said, about 20% of homes have smoke alarms with problems.
“We take care of the problem right then and there,” he said.
Willis, who retired from the department two years ago, said she’s pleased to see the program continue for so many years.
The program started through a grant from the Virginia Department of Fire Programs and the Virginia Department of Health.
With such a great response in its first year, she said, the city opted to continue the venture.
She said the program has helped countless people throughout the years.
“I wish we knew how many people have been saved by working smoke alarms,” she said.
