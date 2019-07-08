HARRISONBURG — For one night out of the year, Harrisonburg firefighters become pizza delivery drivers.
They will deliver more than 500 pizzas as part of Harrisonburg Fire Department’s 16th annual Free Pizza and Smoke Alarm event Wednesday night.
Each year, the department teams up with CiCi’s Pizza on East Market Street to help ensure homes have working smoke alarms.
City residents can order a free large, one-topping pizza to be delivered by fire personnel between 4 and 8 p.m.
In exchange for pizza, firefighters will check homes for working smoke alarms.
If a home doesn’t have a working alarm, the department will make arrangements to install one for free. If the batteries don’t work, they’ll be replaced.
Last year, the department is expanded the program to also check carbon monoxide detectors.
To order a pizza, call CiCi’s at 432-9099 on Wednesday after 4 p.m. or visit harrisonburgfire.org.
(1) comment
Free breakfast and lunch in the City schools, free pizza from the fire department, free batteries for your smoke detector, and a free smoke detector if you need one. Harrisonburg is adapting well to socialism. I also think it is demeaning for firefighters to be delivering pizza.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.