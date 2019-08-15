HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg police continue to investigate a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a city man.
In a press release, police say officers responded to the 700 block of Vine Street shortly before midnight Wednesday for a reported crash.
Police say a bicyclist was struck from behind by a vehicle. The vehicle left the scene before police arrived.
The cyclist, a 56-year-old man, was flown to the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville with serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police say.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 434-4436. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Solvers at 574-5050 or text “HPD” plus the tip to CRIMES (274637).
