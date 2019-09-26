HARRISONBURG — According to Karla Hostetter, she’s just doing her job.
So when she sees her impressive stat line after games or is praised by coaches and fans for her play, the Eastern Mennonite junior chalked it up to simply doing what’s asked of her.
“For me to get a good set, it starts with a good pass,” Hostetter said. “To make my sets look good, players have to attack and swing and be smart. They’re the ones who make me look good. Having to get to where I need to be and push [the ball] where it needs to be is just kind of my job as a server.”
So far this season, it’s been a job well done for Hostetter as she has been as impressive as any setter in the area and helped guide the Flames to nine straight wins to begin the season and perfect 4-0 start in Blue Ridge Conference play.
Eastern Mennonite went 22-4 last season and reached the Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division III semifinals before being swept by Middleburg Academy.
Only two players — Caitlin Weaver and Gwen Wagner — graduated from that team and despite so many key pieces at other positions, Hostetter’s is arguably the most important.
“Karla is the quintessential quarterback of our volleyball team,” EMHS coach Jonathan Williams said. “Without her, we wouldn’t be able to run an offense, get the kills that we get, get the victories that we get. She’s a nonstop motor. It’s good to have someone like that at that position as a setter.”
Her soft-spoken personality off the court doesn’t match the tenacity she brings to matches on a nightly basis, Williams said.
This season, Hostetter leads the Flames with 249 assists — all but 22 of the team’s total — and also has 40 digs, 37 aces and 12 kills as a key part of the EMHS rotation.
“She’s definitely that spiritual, emotional leader for the girls,” Williams said. “They look to her to set everybody. They know that, at any given point, she has to have that second ball. She centers everybody. It doesn’t mean she’s always yelling, screaming, driving people forward from a vocal perspective. She really does it more with her skill and her trust in the rest of her teammates.”
The relationship between Hostetter and the middle and outside hitters, such as Adrienne Cline and Sydney Litwiller, is especially pivotal to how well the Flames offense runs.
Litwiller said the two communicate often throughout each match and have developed a trust on the court that is showcased through the success each player has had.
“Being a middle, I work really close with her,” Litwiller said. “The middle-to-setter connection has to be spot-on and very precise all the time. Having her in that role is really nice for me. Whenever we get a good kill together, we always celebrate.”
Hostetter said those relationships with her teammates are what matter most to her.
The statistics, the wins and everything else that comes with the territory of her strong individual season is nice, she said. But that camaraderie with her teammates is what’s special.
“I have a lot of confidence in my team,” Hostetter said. “Even when they make a mistake, I’ll still set it back to them because I have confidence that they can fix their mistakes and come back and really take a swing at it and be smart with it.
“I like to pick my team up. Sometimes we can get stuck. Even if it’s my mistake, I try to shake it off, pick everyone up and try to get everyone to smile. When we’re more relaxed, we play better.”
It’s not just her pick-me-up speeches that influences teammates, but also her grittiness and ability to get to a lot of different spots on the court that Litwiller said is inspiring.
Even though Hostetter’s primary role is being a setter, she has showed off her versatility this season both defensively and even on the front row at times.
“She means so much,” Litwiller said. “She’s the middle man from the front row to the back row, for sure. She is crazy. She’s all over the court all the time. When our back row isn’t doing well, she’s the one who picks up the slack. She’s just amazing.”
Williams said the Flames, who have lost just one set this season, wouldn’t be the same without their junior setter.
“We don’t work without it,” Williams said. “It’s like a finely-oiled machine. If we can’t pass, Karla can’t set, Adrienne can’t get a kill. … Without all of those pieces working together, it just doesn’t work. You can still win, but it’s just not quite as sweet.”
Hostetter agreed with her coach, saying it’s vital that every player on Eastern Mennonite’s roster buys into their individual role in order for the Flames to continue to be successful.
So far this season, Hostetter has handled her responsibilities as well as anyone.
And for her, that’s just another day on the job.
“My teammates really help,” Hostetter said. “Looking over and seeing someone get a great kill, having a perfect pass, or having fun themselves — all of that really boosts me and makes me able to help others. It makes me feel good. It’s like, ‘OK. Maybe that wasn’t the best set, but they took it and used it.’ It definitely is a great feeling.”
