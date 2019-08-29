HARRISONBURG — Harrisonburg police captured a wanted man from Philadelphia on Tuesday night, according to a press release.
The Philadelphia Police Department had an arrest warrant for Raheem Turner, 31, for aggravated assault with a firearm.
The Harrisonburg Police Department reportedly received a tip from the FBI.
After obtaining a search warrant, Harrisonburg police converged on a home in the 300 block of Myrtle Street.
A SWAT Team, Crisis Negotiations Team and drones were used in the operation.
Turner was captured outside the home.
He is being held without bond at the Rockingham County Jail, pending extradition to Pennsylvania.
— Pete DeLea
(1) comment
Interesting that the criminal element flees to Harrisonburg.
