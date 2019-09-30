HARRISONBURG — When Scott Sellers isn’t behind the Chick-fil-A counter helping to dish out tasty food to Harrisonburg customers, the longtime manager can often be found patrolling the city’s streets.
Sellers, 56, serves as an auxiliary officer with the Harrisonburg Police Department. With six recent retirements in the volunteer force, Sellers is looking for some new blood to join the ranks.
“You’re volunteering for a position that makes a difference,” said Sellers, who joined in 2009. “You go home at night knowing you made a difference.”
HPD’s auxiliary program formed in 2002 to allow local residents to volunteer as sworn officers or in non-sworn positions. Since then, residents have provided $2.5 million in volunteer hours
For those who don’t want to be a sworn officer, Sellers said, help is needed in many other areas, including photography, medical expertise, aviation, accounting, engineering and intelligence analysis.
“There’s probably something for every skill set,” Sellers said. “Everyone brings a different view or background that can be very helpful for the department.”
He said a new training class will start in 2020. The yearlong course will meet about once a week and on some weekends.
He said it could be a perfect role for someone who wanted a law enforcement career but did not pursue one.
“Maybe, at one time, they wanted to be a police officer but went into a different career,” he said. “Now, they can volunteer and bring their life experiences with them.”
Each volunteer is asked to commit to 20 hours a month, including training time. Sellers said many split their hours into two 10-hour shifts.
Sellers said volunteers benefit both the volunteer and police officer.
He said those on patrol will go home each night knowing they’ve helped someone in need.
“When you go to someone’s house for a call, they’re probably having a bad day … maybe some had something stolen or is having family issues,” Sellers said. “You want to make their day better.”
Sellers said the paid officers have a partner when on the streets.
“They know that if something goes down, we’re going to be right there with them,” Sellers said. “It puts their minds at ease that someone is there to watch their back. We’re an extra set of eyes and hands.”
Sgt. Ron Howard said it’s important for the auxiliary department to flourish. He said HPD has a limited budget and can always use more officers on the street.
“It’s critical, especially from the budgeting side,” said Howard, adding that it’s a win for both sides. “They want to be engaged. They want to be involved. The more you can get, the better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.