HARRISONBURG — Last summer as shots rang out near Court Square in downtown Harrisonburg, police turned to area surveillance cameras for answers.
Within about an hour, Harrisonburg police video from cameras on the Rockingham County General District Court building led to suspects in the killing of Kirkman “Kirk” Rountree, 26, of Harrisonburg.
A few hours later, John Doljac, 43, and Kara Blankenbaker, 34, both of Rockingham County, were behind bars in connection to the crime. Both are awaiting trial.
Sgt. Charles Grubbs said the video was valuable.
“It helped us see some of the events that unfolded,” he said.
Now, with more and more businesses and homeowners installing cameras, HPD is turning to the community for help.
On Monday, the department launched Harrisonburg Community Cams Program. The program allows business owners and residents to register their security cameras, including Ring doorbells, with the city.
The cameras are then logged into a mapping system. If a crime occurs near one of the cameras, police might come ask the owner to view the video.
“We can’t be everywhere at once, so it is important for us to work closely with our partners throughout the Harrisonburg community to keep an eye out and support the safety and security of our residents and businesses,” Chief Eric English said in a statement Monday.
With the program, HPD will not have direct access to the footage. Also, any footage obtained through the business owner or resident will be shared.
The program is voluntary and a participant may withdraw at any time.
To enroll in the program, visit https://www.harrisonburgva.gov/community-cams.
