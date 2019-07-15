HARRISONBURG — With the recent retirement of two of the three captains, there was bound to be some change within the ranks of the Harrisonburg Police Department.
But Chief Eric English plans a little more of a shakeup. English plans to hire the city’s first deputy chief.
“From a management standpoint, you need to have a No. 2,” he said. “There’s a lot of ancillary things that need to be done.”
English, a former longtime Richmond police officer, has been the city’s top law enforcement officer since September.
The deputy position was posted on the city’s website last week. The salary range for the prospective new deputy chief is $77,563 to $96,012.
The desired candidate would have previously served with a police department as a captain or higher rank and have an undergraduate degree in public administration, criminal justice or a related field.
Applications are due by Aug. 9.
English said he hopes to have the position, which is open to external and internal candidates, filled by the end of the year.
The chief said he also plans to fill the two vacant captain spots by December.
He said he plans to hire for the jobs within the agency, picking from the department’s six lieutenants, which will create even more openings as officers move up the ranks.
The two spots became open this month with the retirement of Capts. Dan Claytor and Richard Sites.
Claytor began his career in 1971 as a dispatcher and was hired as a full-time police officer in 1974. He was promoted to detective in 1979, sergeant in 1991, lieutenant in 1992, and captain in 1997.
Sites was hired in 1989 as a patrolman. He was promoted to sergeant in 1995 and to lieutenant in 1997. He was promoted to captain in 2011.
