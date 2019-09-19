RICHMOND —Dave Covington, P.E., has been named the program delivery director of the Interstate 81 Corridor Improvement Plan, according to a press release from the Virginia Department of Transportation.
Covington will lead implementation of projects and initiatives and oversee strategy and consistency throughout development, according to the release.
“As we found in the study, I-81 is a critical driver of economic vitality in Virginia, serving 11.7 million trucks and transporting $312 billion in goods each year,” said VDOT Chief Engineer Bart Thrasher in the release. “Having a strong leader at the helm of project implementation across district lines will ensure success of our goals to improve safety and reliability along Virginia’s 325 miles of the corridor.”
— Staff Reports
