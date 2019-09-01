PALMYRA — Leiliani Goggin slapped down 14 kills and Madison Painter had 27 assists as Fort Defiance defeated Liberty-Bedford 20-25, 25-18, 15-3 to win the Fluvanna Invitational at FCHS on Saturday.
The Indians went 5-0 throughout the one-day tournament to capture the championship, defeating the Minettes, the Flucos, Staunton, Western Albemarle and William Monroe.
Lindsay Atkins added 10 digs and three aces in the title-clinching win for the Indians (6-1) while Jordan Schulz had a team-high 21 digs and Maggie Trainum had nine kills.
East Rockingham went 3-2 at the tournament with a pair of losses to Liberty.
The Eagles’ three wins came in sweeps of Monticello, Broadway and Fluvanna.
Leading the way for East Rock (5-2) on Saturday was Sage Fox with 41 total kills while Emma Wigley scooped up 59 digs and Delanie Wigley dished out 65 assists.
The Gobblers (1-6) won just one game on the day — a 25-22, 25-21 sweep of Monticello — with losses to the Eagles, Liberty, Spotsylvania and Buffalo Gap while Turner Ashby (2-6) also defeated the Mustangs and suffered losses to Fluvanna, Spotsylvania, Monroe and the host Flucos.
Staunton (4-3), meanwhile, went 2-3 on the day with wins over Monticello and Monroe while getting swept by Western Albemarle and suffering a three-set loss to Liberty.
In other local sports over the weekend:
Women’s Volleyball
Iowa 3, James Madison 0: Briley Brind’Amour had 11 kills and Sophia Davis added eight, but James Madison fell 25-21, 25-17, 28-26 to Iowa in the final game of the JMU Invitational at Godwin Hall on Saturday.
Karis Beasley and Savannah Marshall had 11 digs each for the Dukes (1-2) while Zarah White had a pair of aces.
Bridgewater College 3, Catholic 2: Rachel Gaston set a new career high with 25 kills as Bridgewater capped off a perfect weekend at the Route 42 Classic with a 25-13, 24-26, 27-25, 17-25, 15-10 win over Catholic in Yoder Arena on Saturday.
Hope Jennings added 13 kills for the Eagles (4-0) while Gaston (22), Taylor McNeely (27), Jyailah Friendly (18), Grace Hayes (12) and Jessica Bissmeyer (14) all had double-digit digs.
In the first game on Saturday, Bridgewater College cruised to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-16 sweep of Meredith behind 10 kills each from Gaston and Buffalo Gap alum Emily Hanger.
In that win, McNeely added 12 digs while Hayes finished with 31 assists for the Eagles (4-0).
Eastern Mennonite 3, Salem 1: Turner Ashby alum Delanie Miller had a match-high 17 digs and Wilson Memorial graduate Hannah Johnson had 15 to go along with 16 kills as Eastern Mennonite wrapped up the Route 42 Classic with a 19-25, 25-14, 25-23, 25-18 win over Salem in Yoder Arena on Saturday.
East Rockingham product Tori Wigley added 22 assists for the Royals.
Earlier in the day, Broadway alum Andrea Troyer slapped down seven kills and had four blocks as EMU rolled to a 25-10, 25-7, 25-11 win over Bryn Mawr.
In that victory, Kara Durren had eight kills for the Royals (3-1) while Tarynn Clark had nine digs and five aces and Carly Gingerich had a trio of aces.
Men’s Soccer
Florida International 3, James Madison 1: Manuel Ferriol collected his first goal of the year on a strike in the 56th minute, but James Madison suffered a 3-1 loss to Florida International on Saturday in Miami, Fla.
Clay Obara had an assist for the Dukes (0-2) while TJ Bush finished with five saves.
Eastern Mennonite 2, William Peace 1: Kyle Shelton and Gabe Nafziger each scored as Eastern Mennonite earned its first win of the season with a 2-1 victory over William Peace on Saturday in Harrisonburg.
Carlos Flores-Melgar assisted both goals for the Royals (1-1) while Ahmed Zaatar had six saves.
The victory was the 250th career win for EMU 29th-year coach Roger Mast.
York 3, Bridgewater 0: York scored three times in the first half and that was all it needed in a 3-0 shutout of Bridgewater on Saturday at BC.
For the Eagles (0-2), Colin Rouaud finished with two saves in the loss.
Women’s Soccer
Washington State 6, James Madison 3: Washington State scored five first-half goals and never looked back en route to 6-3 win over James Madison in Pullman, Wash. on Sunday.
Ebony Wiseman, Haley Crawford and Iris Rabot each scored for the Dukes (1-3) while Hannah McShea and Alexandria Blom combined for five saves.
Eastern Mennonite 2, Averett 0: In Harrisonburg, Broadway alum Chloe Weaver scored her first goal of the season in Eastern Mennonite’s 2-0 win over Averett on Sunday.
Samm Livermore added the other goal for the Royals (2-0) while EMHS grauate Leah Wenger finished with one save.
Greensboro 2, Bridgewater 1: Morgan Todd scored off a Emily York assist, but it wasn’t enough as Bridgewater suffered a 2-1 loss to Greensboro on Saturday in Lexington.
Jessica Touve finished with a pair of saves in the loss for the Eagles (1-1).
Field Hockey
Liberty 5, James Madison 1: In Lynchburg, Miranda Rigg scored the only goal as James Madison suffered its first loss with a 5-1 setback to Liberty on Sunday.
Caitlin Nelson finished with seven saves in the loss for the Dukes (1-1).
Eastern Mennonite 6, Lancaster Bible 0: Six different players scored as Eastern Mennonite opened its season with a 6-0 win over Lancaster Bible on Saturday.
Bri Miller, Casey Webb, Brandy Troutman, Morgan Tricarico, Lauren Hartzler and Sklar Hedgepeth each scored for the Royals (1-0).
Gwynedd Mercy 3, Bridgewater 1: In Dallas, Pa., Jacqueline DiFulvio scored the only goal as Bridgewater fell 3-1 to Gwynedd Mercy on Saturday.
Emily Witzke finished with three saves for the Eagles (0-2) in the loss.
Streaks Perform Well At Great Meadow Invitational
THE PLAINS — Hayden Kirwan ran a time of 17:31 and teammates Tucker McGrath (17:34) and David Beck (17:46) were just behind him as the Harrisonburg boys cross country team finished 11th out of 32 teams at the Great Meadow Invitational in The Plains on Saturday.
Niranjan Aradhey (18:42) and Jeremias Domingo (19:04) also had strong performances for the Blue Streaks while Broadway, which finished 30th, was led by Trevor White (19:05)
On the girls side, the Gobblers finished 21st while Mia Ryan (22:26), Jessica Showalter (22:51), Natalie Watts (23:34) and Bree Mitchell (24:27) leading the way.
Kate Kirwan was the top performer for Harrisonburg with a time of 21:50.
Blazers, Knights Impress At CHS Invitational
WOODSTOCK — The Spotswood boys cross country team finished ninth while Eastern Mennonite finished 21st and Turner Ashby came in 22nd at the Central Cross Country Invitational on Saturday in Woodstock.
Ethan Duncan led the way for the Trailblazers with a time of 16:43 while Dylan Lam (17:25) and Drew Hollar (18:10) were also impressive.
Noah Miller (20:05) and Daniel Roger (20:32) led the Knights while Jakob Gerlach (17:37) was impressive for Eastern Mennonite.
On the girls side, Spotswood finished 12th while Turner Ashby was 15th.
Trailblazers senior Mary Milby led the way with a 20:03 to finish 10th while TA’s Emily Rees (20:05) was behind her.
Rachel Craun (20:16) was also impressive for the Knights while Jamie Milby had a strong showing for the Trailblazers (20:51).
Eastern Mennonite’s Halie Mast was the top individual performer with a time of 19:58 to place eighth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.